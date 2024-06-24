Oil Kings Announce 2024 Pre-Season Schedule

(Edmonton, AB) - The Edmonton Oil Kings in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, has released their four-game Pre-Season schedule ahead of the 2024-25 regular season.

For the second year in a row, the Oil Kings are proud to announce that all home pre-season games will be played in surrounding communities that typically do not have the ability to experience WHL hockey.

The Oil Kings will kick off their pre-season slate on September 7th when they meet the Prince George Cougars in Edson, Alberta for a two-game set over the weekend.

The following weekend, the Red Deer Rebels will join the Oil Kings at the Morinville Leisure Centre for a 2pm puck drop.

"We're excited to once again help support minor hockey in key communities throughout northern Alberta. With our great partners in the Prince George Cougars and Red Deer Rebels, we are excited to bring thrilling WHL pre-season action to the beautiful communities of Edson and Morinville and act as a catalyst for fundraising and community pride" said Director of Business Operations Kevin Radomski.

Proceeds from these three games will go back into the local community and their minor hockey associations.

Edmonton Oil Kings 2024 Pre-Season Schedule:

DATE OPPONENT VENUE TIME (MST)

Saturday, Sept. 7 Vs. Prince George Cougars Edson and District Leisure Centre 2PM

Sunday, Sept. 8 Vs. Prince George Cougars Edson and District Leisure Centre 12PM

Saturday, Sept. 14 Vs. Red Deer Rebels Morinville Leisure Centre 4PM

Sunday, Sept. 15 Vs. Calgary Hitmen TBD 4PM

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great season seats for as low as $9 per-game for an entire season of thrilling WHL action!

2024-25 Season Seats are on sale now!

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!

