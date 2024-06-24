Road to the NHL Draft: Hunter St. Martin
June 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - We continue our preview of the 2024 NHL Draft coming up in Las Vegas, NV on June 28-29. Four Tigers have been ranked by NHL Central Scouting heading into the draft but today we take a look at an unranked player that has a chance to surprise.
Hunter St. Martin (Edmonton, AB) became a second-generation Tiger following in the footsteps of his father Blair St. Martin. He was drafted 124th overall by the Tigers in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft and has continued to develop into one of the most underrated players in the Western Hockey League.
St. Martin's game is built on a valuable combination of elements - speed, tenacity, skill and hard work. These elements have been on display from the moment he first put on a Tigers jersey.
St. Martin had a solid rookie season in 2022-23 collecting 22 points (8G, 22A) in 61 games. He followed that up with a fantastic sophomore season putting up 24 goals and 28 assist while playing in all 68 games. He quick-footed forward also lead the team with three shorthanded goals.
The Tigers organization is very proud of the hard work that Hunter has put into his development and we're excited to see where he will start the next chapter in his hockey career.
The NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, NV on June 28th and 29th. You can watch the draft on Sportsnet. Follow us on our website and social media for additional coverage of the draft and the latest Tigers news.
