Royals Announce Hockey Staff Additions for 2024-25 Season
June 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced today hockey staff additions for the upcoming 2024-25 season.
Sam Jarrin joins the organization as the Royals' Head Equipment Manager. Jarrin brings professional experience and expertise to the organization having spent the past eight seasons with the Winnipeg Jets (NHL).
Colin Wright joins the organization as the Royals' Head Athletic Therapist. Wright has spent the past three seasons with the Victoria Grizzlies (BCHL) as the team's Athletic Therapist, after earning his Bachelor of Athletic and Exercise Therapy from Camosun College.
JT Ward assumes the title of Head Strength, Conditioning & Rehabilitation Coach with the Royals after 4 seasons as the team's Director of Athletic Performance, having served as the Head Athletic Therapist for one season prior.
Rick Sprigg joined the Royals in January 2024 as the team's Education Advisor, having spent nearly 30 years teaching in Victoria, including time as a Vice Principal. Sprigg holds a Bachelor of Education from the University of Victoria and a Master of Education from Gonzaga University in Leadership and Administration.
