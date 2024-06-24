Americans Announce 2024 Pre-Season Schedule
June 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, have announced their pre-season schedule for the 2024-25 season. The team will play five pre-season games; two on the road and three at home.
Tri-City will kick off their schedule on Friday, September 6 against the Everett Silvertips at the Angel of the Winds Arena at 6:00. It will be the 16th year the Americans have participated in Everett's pre-season tournament. The next night the Americans will head to the Town Toyota Center to face the Wenatchee Wild at 7:00.
The following weekend the Americans host their annual pre-season tournament and begin a busy weekend with three games. Friday, September 13, the Americans will play the Portland Winterhawks at 7:05. The next night they meet the Spokane Chiefs at 6:05 before wrapping up the weekend with a 2:05 game against the Wenatchee Wild on Sunday afternoon.
All Americans home pre-season games will be held in the Toyota Arena, located next to the Toyota Center.
Tickets for the home games will be available for purchase online August 6. A one-day ticket can be purchased for the Friday and Saturday games for $15 and will be valid for all games held that day. Sunday's game tickets will be $10. There will be a limit of 400 tickets made available per day. Tickets for pre-season games are not included in season ticket packages due to the limited number of seats at the Toyota Arena.
Tri-City Americans pre-season schedule DATE AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM LOCATION TIME
Friday, Sept 6 Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips Angel of the Winds Arena 6:00
Saturday, Sept 7 Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild Town Toyota Center 6:00
Friday, Sept 13 Portland Winterhawks Tri-City Americans Toyota Arena 7:05
Saturday, Sept 14 Spokane Chiefs Tri-City Americans Toyota Arena 6:05
Sunday, Sept 15 Wenatchee Wild Tri-City Americans Toyota Arena 2:05
Tri-City Americans pre-season home tournament schedule DATE AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM LOCATION TIME
Friday, Sept 13 Spokane Chiefs Wenatchee Wild Toyota Arena 3:00
Friday, Sept 13 Portland Winterhawks Tri-City Americans Toyota Arena 7:05
Saturday, Sept 14 Wenatchee Wild Portland Winterhawks Toyota Arena 2:00
Saturday, Sept 14 Spokane Chiefs Tri-City Americans Toyota Arena 6:05
Sunday, Sept 15 Wenatchee Wild Tri-City Americans Toyota Arena 2:05
