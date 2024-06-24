Americans Announce 2024 Pre-Season Schedule

June 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, have announced their pre-season schedule for the 2024-25 season. The team will play five pre-season games; two on the road and three at home.

Tri-City will kick off their schedule on Friday, September 6 against the Everett Silvertips at the Angel of the Winds Arena at 6:00. It will be the 16th year the Americans have participated in Everett's pre-season tournament. The next night the Americans will head to the Town Toyota Center to face the Wenatchee Wild at 7:00.

The following weekend the Americans host their annual pre-season tournament and begin a busy weekend with three games. Friday, September 13, the Americans will play the Portland Winterhawks at 7:05. The next night they meet the Spokane Chiefs at 6:05 before wrapping up the weekend with a 2:05 game against the Wenatchee Wild on Sunday afternoon.

All Americans home pre-season games will be held in the Toyota Arena, located next to the Toyota Center.

Tickets for the home games will be available for purchase online August 6. A one-day ticket can be purchased for the Friday and Saturday games for $15 and will be valid for all games held that day. Sunday's game tickets will be $10. There will be a limit of 400 tickets made available per day. Tickets for pre-season games are not included in season ticket packages due to the limited number of seats at the Toyota Arena.

Tri-City Americans pre-season schedule DATE AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM LOCATION TIME

Friday, Sept 6 Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips Angel of the Winds Arena 6:00

Saturday, Sept 7 Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild Town Toyota Center 6:00

Friday, Sept 13 Portland Winterhawks Tri-City Americans Toyota Arena 7:05

Saturday, Sept 14 Spokane Chiefs Tri-City Americans Toyota Arena 6:05

Sunday, Sept 15 Wenatchee Wild Tri-City Americans Toyota Arena 2:05

Tri-City Americans pre-season home tournament schedule DATE AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM LOCATION TIME

Friday, Sept 13 Spokane Chiefs Wenatchee Wild Toyota Arena 3:00

Friday, Sept 13 Portland Winterhawks Tri-City Americans Toyota Arena 7:05

Saturday, Sept 14 Wenatchee Wild Portland Winterhawks Toyota Arena 2:00

Saturday, Sept 14 Spokane Chiefs Tri-City Americans Toyota Arena 6:05

Sunday, Sept 15 Wenatchee Wild Tri-City Americans Toyota Arena 2:05

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.