Western Hockey League Announces Schedule for 2024 Pre-Season

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the complete schedule for the 2024 WHL Pre-season.

The 2024 WHL Pre-season schedule features 47 games spanning from Tuesday, September 3 through Sunday, September 15, and includes a variety of stops in communities outside of WHL Club markets, providing an opportunity for hockey fans in other areas of Western Canada to enjoy the thrill of WHL hockey in person.

The 2024 WHL Pre-season schedule begins Tuesday, September 3 at the Enmax Centre, with a classic rivalry game between the Medicine Hat Tigers and Lethbridge Hurricanes.

WHL hockey is scheduled to come to the city of Estevan, Sask., on Friday, September 6, when the Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats clash at Affinity Place.

The Prince George Cougars and Edmonton Oil Kings will once again meet in the middle for pre-season action on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8, when they visit the town of Edson, Alta., located approximately 190 kilometres west of Edmonton on the Yellowhead Highway.

The Warriors and Pats will engage for a second time in neutral territory on Saturday, September 7, the second at Southland Co-op Centre in Assiniboia, Sask., located approximately 110 kilometres southwest of Moose Jaw.

The Jon Baillie Arena in Port Coquitlam, B.C., will once again welcome the Vancouver Giants for WHL pre-season action, as they host the Victoria Royals on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8.

The Oil Kings will continue their pre-season tour of Northern Alberta on Saturday, September 14, when they face the Red Deer Rebels in Morinville, Alta., located approximately 35 kilometres north of Edmonton.

On Saturday, September 14, the Cougars and Kamloops Blazers will descend upon the West Fraser Centre in Quesnel, B.C., located approximately 120 kilometres south of Prince George.

The Legends Centre in Warman, Sask., will again serve as the scene for WHL pre-season play between the Prince Albert Raiders and Saskatoon Blades on Saturday, September 14.

Siksika Deerfoot Sportsplex, located in Siksika, Alta., approximately 125 kilometres southeast of Calgary, will host the Calgary Hitmen and Edmonton Oil Kings on Sunday, September 15.

The 2024 WHL Pre-season schedule once again features two U.S. Division tournaments, including events hosted by the Everett Silvertips and Tri-City Americans.

Everett's six-game pre-season tournament at Angel of the Winds Arena is slated to run from Friday, September 6 through Sunday, September 8, featuring all six U.S. Division Clubs, including the Silvertips, Tri-City Americans, Seattle Thunderbirds, Spokane Chiefs, Portland Winterhawks, and Wenatchee Wild.

Tri-City's five-game pre-season tournament at Toyota Arena in Kennewick, Wash., is scheduled for Friday, September 13 through Sunday, September 15, featuring the Americans, Winterhawks, Wild, and Chiefs.

The 2024-25 WHL Regular Season schedule will be unveiled Tuesday, June 25.

2024 WHL Pre-season Schedule

Game # Home Visitor Date Time Location

1 Lethbridge Medicine Hat September 3 7 p.m. MT Enmax Centre - Lethbridge, Alta.

2 Prince Albert Saskatoon September 4 7 p.m. MT Art Hauser Centre - Prince Albert, Sask.

3 Regina Swift Current September 4 7 p.m. MT Brandt Centre - Regina, Sask.

4 Swift Current Prince Albert September 5 7 p.m. MT InnovationPlex - Swift Current, Sask.

5 Brandon Saskatoon September 6 7 p.m. CT Westoba Place - Brandon, Man.

6 Calgary Red Deer September 6 7 p.m. MT Seven Chiefs Sportsplex - Tsuut'ina Nation, Alta.

7 Everett Tri-City September 6 6 p.m. PT Angel of the Winds Arena - Everett, Wash.

8 Kamloops Kelowna September 6 7 p.m. PT Sandman Centre - Kamloops, B.C.

9 Regina Moose Jaw September 6 7 p.m. MT Affinity Place - Estevan, Sask.

10 Seattle Spokane September 6 2 p.m. PT Angel of the Winds Arena - Everett, Wash.

11 Edmonton Prince George September 7 2 p.m. MT Edson & District Leisure Centre - Edson, Alta.

12 Everett Seattle September 7 6 p.m. PT Angel of the Winds Arena - Everett, Wash.

13 Kelowna Kamloops September 7 6:05 p.m. PT Prospera Place - Kelowna, B.C.

14 Medicine Hat Calgary September 7 7 p.m. MT Co-op Place - Medicine Hat, Alta.

15 Moose Jaw Regina September 7 7 p.m. MT Southland Co-op Centre - Assiniboia, Sask.

16 Prince Albert Saskatoon September 7 7 p.m. MT Art Hauser Centre - Prince Albert, Sask.

17 Red Deer Lethbridge September 7 7 p.m. MT Peavey Mart Centrium - Red Deer, Alta.

18 Spokane Portland September 7 2 p.m. PT Angel of the Winds Arena - Everett, Wash.

19 Vancouver Victoria September 7 7 p.m. PT Jon Baillie Arena - Port Coquitlam, B.C.

20 Wenatchee Tri-City September 7 6 p.m. PT Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, Wash.

21 Everett Wenatchee September 8 4 p.m. PT Angel of the Winds Arena - Everett, Wash.

22 Portland Seattle September 8 12 p.m. PT Angel of the Winds Arena - Everett, Wash.

23 Prince George Edmonton September 8 12 p.m. MT Edson & District Leisure Centre - Edson, Alta.

24 Saskatoon Brandon September 8 4 p.m. MT SaskTel Centre - Saskatoon, Sask.

25 Vancouver Victoria September 8 2 p.m. PT Jon Baillie Arena - Port Coquitlam, B.C.

26 Seattle Victoria September 11 7:05 p.m. PT Accesso ShoWare Center - Kent, Wash.

27 Everett Seattle September 12 7:05 p.m. PT Angel of the Winds Arena - Everett, Wash.

28 Brandon Regina September 13 7 p.m. CT Westoba Place - Brandon, Man.

29 Kamloops Prince George September 13 7 p.m. PT Sandman Centre - Kamloops, B.C.

30 Lethbridge Calgary September 13 7 p.m. MT Enmax Centre - Lethbridge, Alta.

31 Prince Albert Saskatoon September 13 7 p.m. MT Art Hauser Centre - Prince Albert, Sask.

32 Red Deer Medicine Hat September 13 7 p.m. MT Peavey Mart Centrium - Red Deer, Alta.

33 Swift Current Moose Jaw September 13 7 p.m. MT InnovationPlex - Swift Current, Sask.

34 Tri-City Portland September 13 7:05 p.m. PT Toyota Arena - Kennewick, Wash.

35 Wenatchee Spokane September 13 3 p.m. PT Toyota Arena - Kennewick, Wash.

36 Edmonton Red Deer September 14 7 p.m. MT Morinville Leisure Centre - Morinville, Alta.

37 Kelowna Vancouver September 14 6:05 p.m. PT Prospera Place - Kelowna, B.C.

38 Portland Wenatchee September 14 2 p.m. PT Toyota Arena - Kennewick, Wash.

39 Prince George Kamloops September 14 5 p.m. PT West Fraser Centre - Quesnel, B.C.

40 Moose Jaw Swift Current September 14 7 p.m. MT Moose Jaw Events Centre - Moose Jaw, Sask.

41 Regina Brandon September 14 6 p.m. MT Brandt Centre - Regina, Sask.

42 Saskatoon Prince Albert September 14 7 p.m. MT Legends Centre - Warman, Sask.

43 Tri-City Spokane September 14 6:05 p.m. PT Toyota Arena - Kennewick, Wash.

44 Calgary Edmonton September 15 4 p.m. MT Siksika Deerfoot Sportsplex - Siksika, Alta.

45 Medicine Hat Lethbridge September 15 4 p.m. MT Co-op Place - Medicine Hat, Alta.

46 Tri-City Wenatchee September 15 2:05 p.m. PT Toyota Arena - Kennewick, Wash.

47 Vancouver Kelowna September 15 4 p.m. PT Ladner Leisure Centre - Ladner, B.C.

