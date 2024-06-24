Cougars Announce 2024 Pre-Season Schedule
June 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars announced today the club's 2024 pre-season schedule. The Cougars will play four preseason contests, including one game at the West Fraser Centre in Quesnel, BC. Prince George will open its exhibition slate with a contest against the Edmonton Oil Kings on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Prince George's full preseason schedule is listed below (all times PDT).
DATE MATCHUP LOCATION TIME
Saturday, Sept. 7 Edmonton Oil Kings Edson, AB 1:00 pm
Sunday, Sept 8 Edmonton Oil Kings Edson, AB 11:00 am
Friday, Sept. 13 Kamloops Blazers Kamloops, BC 7:00 pm
Saturday, Sept. 14 Kamloops Blazers Quesnel, BC 5:00 pm
