Wheat Kings to Open Preseason against Blades

June 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







The 2024-25 WHL season is starting to take shape, and the Brandon Wheat Kings now know how they'll be spending the earliest days of it.

With the home opener and their follow-up game already established, the Wheat Kings announced today they will be playing four exhibition games before the regular season begins. The first of these will take place on Friday, September 6, at Westoba Place as the Wheat Kings host the Saskatoon Blades.

Following the game against the Blades on Friday night, the rematch will fall on Sunday, September 8. The Blades are an unusual preseason opponent for the Wheat Kings, who have not faced them in exhibition play for as far back as the WHL keeps records of their exhibition schedule.

Once the weekend series with Saskatoon is over, the Wheat Kings will face a more familiar preseason opponent. They'll play host to the Regina Pats on Friday, September 13 before traveling to Regina to face the Pats in a rematch on Saturday the 14th.

The Wheat Kings went unbeaten last preseason, outscoring Regina and the Moose Jaw Warriors (in two games each) a combined 16-3 over four games. During preseason play, signed players from the most recent WHL Prospects Draft are eligible to play, so prospects Chase Surkan and Prabh Bhathal would be able to suit up for these games.

The WHL will release the full regular season schedule on Tuesday, June 25.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.