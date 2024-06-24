Wenatchee Wild Announce 2024-25 Preseason Schedule

WENATCHEE, Wash. - Wenatchee's second season as a member of the Western Hockey League is approaching quickly, and the Wild checked off a major milestone in the lead-up to their 2024-25 campaign with the announcement of their preseason schedule Monday morning. The Wild revealed a slate of five preseason contests against fellow U.S. Division clubs, in conjunction with the WHL's announcement of a 47-game preseason schedule across the league.

The Wild will see four of their five U.S. Division counterparts during the preseason, starting with their annual Kids Day contest at Town Toyota Center on Saturday, September 7 against the Tri-City Americans. Wenatchee makes its first road trip of the preseason the following day, to take part in a Sunday afternoon tilt against Everett in the Silvertips' annual Preseason Classic at Angel of the Winds Arena. That game is slated for a 4 p.m. puck drop.

Wenatchee's final three preseason games will take place at the Tri-City Americans' annual preseason tournament, which will be held at Toyota Arena in Kennewick, adjacent to the Americans' regular home ice at Toyota Center. All three games will be matinee matchups, starting with a 3 p.m. game on Friday, September 13 against the Spokane Chiefs. The Portland Winterhawks face off against the Wild at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, and a 2:05 p.m. battle against Tri-City finishes the preseason schedule on Sunday, September 15.

Full details and ticket information for the Kids Day contest on September 7 will be announced at a later date. The full regular-season schedule for the Wild has been completed and will be announced Tuesday.

Season tickets remain on sale for the 2024-25 season, along with single-game tickets for Wenatchee's previously-announced home opener September 21 against the Seattle Thunderbirds. To purchase tickets, or for more information, call 509-888-7825 or stop into the team's office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

