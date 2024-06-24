Royals Announce 2024-25 Pre-Season Schedule
June 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have announced their pre-season schedule ahead of the 2024-25 season.
Victoria will play a total of three pre-season games, all of which will take place on the road.
Their opening two games will be in Port Coquitlam, against the Vancouver Giants. They will open up the pre-season on Saturday, September 7th, before the two teams meet up again the following day, on Sunday, September 8th, for an afternoon contest.
The Royals will conclude their pre-season slate on Wednesday, September 11th with a matchup against the Seattle Thunderbids at the accesso ShoWare Center.
2024 - 25 Pre Season Schedule (3 games - 0 Home / 3 Away)
Saturday, September 7th - Victoria @ Vancouver (7:00 PM) (Port Coquitlam)
Sunday, September 8th - Victoria @ Vancouver (2:00 PM) (Port Coquitlam)
Wednesday, September 11th - Victoria @ Seattle (7:05 PM)
The Royals will announce their 2024-25 Regular-Season Schedule tomorrow, June 25th at 10AM.
Victoria Royals Season Ticket Information
Secure your 2024-25 season tickets at the best price today by emailing vrtickets@victoriaroyals.com, or calling 250-220-7889.
