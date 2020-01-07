Walleye Weekly: Home for the Weekend

January 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Overall Record: 20-10-3-0, 2nd Central Division

Current Streak: 1 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Tuesday, December 31 at Fort Wayne (8-4 Win)

Friday, January 3 vs. Kalamazoo (6-2 Win)

Saturday, January 4 vs. Indy (5-2 Loss)

Sunday, January 5 at Wheeling (8-1 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Friday, January 10 vs. Indy at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Saturday, January 11 vs. Indy at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Sunday, January 12 vs. Wheeling at 5:15 p.m. (5:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE WEEKLY SCHEDULE

Wednesday, January 8 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Tam-O-Shanter

Thursday, January 9 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Friday, January 10 - Game vs. Indy at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, January 11 - Game vs. Indy at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, January 12 - Game vs. Indy at 5:15 p.m.

**PLEASE NOTE: All times are subject to change. For the latest team news visit www.toledowalleye.com**

WALLEYE NOTES

Goals, goals and more goals over the week: Twice this past week Toledo reached eight goals in a game with the first being Tuesday night in an 8-4 win at Fort Wayne. Toledo book ended its week with an eight goal outburst Sunday in Wheeling to best the Nailers 8-1. In between those games the Walleye picked up another six goals in Friday's 6-2 home win over Kalamazoo. The only game they didn't reach a big offensive number was Saturday night when the Indy held Toledo's potent offensive attack in check in a 5-2 defeat.

Let's reach for five: Toledo has played 33 games this season and they have reached five or more goals in 14 of those contests. By contrast, last year's Walleye team reached five or more goals just 16 times all season long. Over the last five games, the Walleye have scored a total of 30 goals for an average of six per contest.

Mr. Consistent: Forward Josh Kestner has played in 32 games in his first season with the Walleye, Toledo leading point producer has had at least one point in all but four games during those contests. The 26-year-old is currently riding a seven game point streak in which he has 10 points (4G, 6A).

Shorthanded tallies: A huge part of Toledo's Sunday win was its penalty kill. Not only did the unit stop Wheeling on all four of its power plays but turned in a Walleye record three shorthanded goals. Two of those came in Toledo's monster five goal final period. The previous high for a Walleye team was a pair of shorthanded goals scored on February 5, 2011 at Gwinnett. Toledo is the 32nd team in ECHL history to reach three shorthanded goals in a game with the record for shorthanded goals in a single game sitting at four in league history.

Fuel and Nailers ahead for the Walleye: It started this past Saturday when Toledo played host to Indy as a stretch of five straight games against just the Fuel and the Wheeling Nailers. The weekend ahead sees both team coming to Toledo as Indy will play the first two on Friday and Saturday. The Fuel are the only team in division that the Walleye do not have a better record than with a 1-2-2 mark. The Nailers will make the Sunday trek into Toledo with the Walleye owning a 5-1-0 record against Wheeling.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Josh Kestner (4 goals - 3 assists = 7 points)

GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Billy Christopoulos (3-0-0, 2.33 GAA, .927 save %)

UPCOMING EVENTS AND PROMOTION

Bud Light Seltzer Launch Party | January 10

Bud Light is debuting its new Seltzer during a Pregame Launch Party. Fans get the first chance to taste all four flavors. Limited tickets available.

Marvel Super Hero Weekend | January 10 & 11

Look out Walleye fans, here comes Spider-Man! The team will suit up in specialty jerseys during this action-packed weekend filled with movie clips, Marvel Super Hero themed contests and a special visit from Spidey himself on Friday night.

Paws & Pucks Night | January 12

Cheer on the Walleye with your favorite four-legged friend! That's right, it's bring your dog to the game night. Tickets for your furry companion are $8 with 100% of the dog ticket to benefit Lucas County Canine Care & Control.

Walleye Blood Drive | Monday, January 13

Toledo Walleye will host their annual blood drive from 2-7 p.m. in the Huntington Center Aquarium. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-REDCROSS.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.