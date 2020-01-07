Marlies Recall Colt Conrad and Giorgio Estephan from the Growlers

January 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





St. John's - The Toronto Marlies have recalled forwards Colt Conrad and Giorgio Estephan from the Newfoundland Growlers.

Colt Conrad, the 22-year-old St. Alphonse, Manitoba native boasts 5 goals and 20 assists for 25 points and 20 penalty minutes in 24 games with the Growlers this season.

Giorgio Estephan, the 22-year-old St. Edmonton, Alberta native has notched 13 goals and 25 assists for 38 points and 9 penalty minutes in 32 games with the Growlers. Estephan has appeared in 2 games for the Marlies so far this season.

