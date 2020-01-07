Shorthanded Americans Earn a Tough Point in 4-3 OT Loss

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans and Wichita Thunder closed-out a two-game series on Tuesday night at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita Kansas, with Wichita coming out on top by a score of 4-3 in overtime. Allen played the game on Tuesday night with just seven forwards and six defenseman.

Wichita jumped on the Americans for two goals in the opening period. First, Fabrizio Ricci scored his 9th of the season just 2:44 into the opening period, with former Allen forward Chris Crane getting the lone assist. Then at the 16:54 mark of the first period, Wichita forward Lane Bauer, scored his first of the season, shortly after Wichita killed off an Allen power play. The Thunder led 2-0 after the first period.

Each team traded goals in the second period. Olivier Archambault scored his 12th of the season shortly after coming out of the penalty box at the 15:32 mark from Corey Durocher and Andrew Shortridge. Then former Americans forward Jason Salvaggio scored his 8th of the season from Chris Crane and Riley Weselowski less than a minute later to give Wichita a 3-1 lead. Wichita outshot the Americans 11 to 10 in the second period.

The Americans added one at 11:48 of the third period to cut the lead to one, as Jordan Topping tied Jared VanWormer for second on the team in goals with his 16th of the season. Les Lancaster tied the score with 50-seconds left in regulation netting his 2nd of the season from Olivier Archambault. It was Archambault's third point of the game. (1 goal and 2 assists). Allen outshot Wichita 11 to 9 in the third period.

Wichita scored less than two minutes into the overtime frame as Beau Starrett beat Andrew Shortridge to win the game for the Thunder 4-3. Allen earns a point and takes three of four from Wichita in the two-game series.

Earlier today, Allen Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson was named the Western Conference Head Coach for the ECHL All Star Classic coming up on January 22nd in Wichita, Kansas. Allen forward Tyler Sheehy was named to the roster on Monday.

The Allen Americans play back to back home games this Friday and Saturday against the Kalamazoo Wings. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

