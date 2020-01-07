Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Begins 4 Game Trip Friday

January 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies are coming off a record of 4-1-1 on the 6 game homestand, picking up 9 of 12 standings points against Tulsa and Rapid City. The Grizz are on the road for games Friday at Wichita, Saturday and Tulsa and Monday and Tuesday at Allen. Utah is on a string where they have standings points in 14 of their last 16 games.

Team captain Taylor Richart has been named to the 2020 All-Star Classic on January 22nd at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita. He has 9 goals and 13 assists for 22 points this season. He, along with defenseman Eric Williams are the only 2 players to have appeared in every game this season. Richart leads the team in shots on goal (105) and power play goals (5).

Taylor was named team captain on October 11th, 2019 in the season opener of his fourth season with the club. In 4 professional seasons he has 114 points (41 goals, 73 assists) in 224 games. He had 112 points in the decade of the 2010s, which was the most among all Grizzlies defenseman.

Tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com, the Maverik Center box office or by calling (801) 988-8000. You can also get tickets at any Smith's Tix location. Grizzlies next homestand is January 17th and 18th vs Wichita and a special 1 pm MLK day game vs Idaho on January 20th. Grizz are also home on January 24th and 25th vs Allen. January 18th is the popular Guns N Hoses Night.

March 11th Game Rescheduled to March 15th

The Grizzlies have announced that they are changing the date of the Wednesday, March 11th game vs the Allen Americans at 7:00 pm to Sunday, March 15th at 1:00 pm. Tickets for the game on March 11th will be good for March 15th. Doors will open at Noon. It will be the final game of a three game series as Allen will be at Maverik Center on March 13th and 14th at 7:00 pm and on March 15th at 1:00 pm.

Games on the Road Trip

Utah at Wichita - January 10th. 6:05 pm face-off. INTRUST Bank Arena.

Utah at Tulsa - January 11th. 6:05 pm face-off. BOK Center.

Utah at Allen - January 13th. 6:05 pm face-off. Allen Events Center.

Utah at Allen - January 14th. 6:05 pm face-off. Allen Events Center.

Upcoming Promotions

January 17th - Wichita at Utah - AFCU Friday.

January 18th - Wichita at Utah - Guns N Hoses Night. Charity games beginning at 12:30 leading up to the Grizzlies game at 7.

January 20th - DC Comic (Specialty jersey), Maverik Monday. Martin Luther King Day Matinee.

Rio Tinto Kennecott Partners with the Grizzlies

For every goal scored at home this season Rio Tinto Kennecott will donate $100 to UCAIR, the Utah Clean Air Partnership. The Grizzlies have scored 64 goals at home so far this season.

Last Week's Games

December 30th - Utah 4 Tulsa 1 - Grizz scored 3 goals in 51 seconds in the third period to turn a 1-1 tie into a 4-1 win.

January 3rd - Utah 6 Rapid City 1 - Griffen Molino had 4 assists and was a +3 in the win. Molino is a +25 in the last 13 games. Tim McGauley had 1 goal and 2 assists and Travis Barron, Taylor Richart and Mitch Maxwell each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Connor Yau was a +3 for Utah. Ty Lewis and Eric Williams also had goals as Utah scored 4 unanswered goals in the third period. Reigning league Goaltender of the Month, Martin Ouellette stopped 26 of 27 shots in the win.

January 4th - Utah 2 Rapid City 3 (Shootout) - Utah got power play goals from Joe Wegwerth and Ty Lewis in a 3-2 shootout loss. Wegwerth & Lewis each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Tim Mcgauley and Griffen Molino each had 1 assist. Utah outshot Rapid City 44 to 30. Grizz went 2 for 5 on the power play. Martin Ouellette stopped 28 of 30 in his first loss in a Utah uniform. He had won the previous 9 games.

January 5th - Utah 2 Rapid City 5 - Tim McGauley and Griffen Molino each had a 2nd period goal. Utah lost despite outshooting Rapid City 51 to 19. Rush went 2 for 3 on the power play. First regulation home loss since November 29th.

Hat Tricks This Season

Josh Dickinson - 2 (October 16th, 18th).

Tim McGauley - 1 (December 6th).

Joe Wegwerth - 1 (December 27th).

4 Goal Game

Ty Lewis - 1 (December 17th).

Grizzlies Among League Leaders: Forward Tim McGauley leads the league in assists (29) and plus-minus (+32). McGauley is second in points (42). Griffen Molino is second in plus-minus (+29) and tied for 7th in points (38). Goalie Martin Ouellette is tied for 3rd in wins (13). Taylor Richart is 2nd in goals by a defenseman (9).

2019-2020 Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 18-10-4-2

Home record: 11-5-2-1. Utah has outscored opponents 64 to 48 at home this season.

Road record: 7-5-2-1.

Last 10 games: Utah is 7-2-0-1

Goals per game: 3.50 (7th in the league).

Goals against per game: 2.74 (4th).

Shots per game: 31.94 (12th).

Shots against per game: 27.59 (2nd).

Power play: 20.1 % (8th).

Penalty Kill: 85.1 % (5th).

Scoring By Period

First Period: Utah 28 Opponents 28.

Second Period: Utah 45 Opponents 34.

Third Period: Utah 41 Opponents 26.

Total Scoring: Utah 119 Opponents 94.).

Record When Scoring First: 13-2-1 (.844 win %).

Team Leaders

Goals: Griffen Molino/Ty Lewis (14)

Assists: Tim McGauley (29) - Leads league.

Points: McGauley (42) - 2nd in league.

Plus/Minus: McGauley (+32) - Leads league. Molino 2nd in league (+29)

PIM: Patrick McGrath (86)

Power Play Points: Travis Barron (10)

Shots on Goal: Taylor Richart (105)

Game Winning Goals: Yuri Terao/Ty Lewis/Joe Wegwerth (3)

Wins: Martin Ouellette (9)

Save %: Hunter Miska (.947)

Goals Against Average: Miska (1.62)

Grizzlies Player Awards

Josh Dickinson - October 2019 Player of the Month. He also was ECHL Player of the Week from October 14-20, where he had back to back hat tricks.

Hunter Miska - November 18-24 Goaltender of the Week.

Martin Ouellette - December 9-15 Goaltender of the Week. December Goaltender of the Week.

Tim McGauley - December 16-22 Player of the Week. December Player of the Month.

Tim Mcgauley and Griffen Molino - December Plus Performers of the Month.

Previous Week's Record: Utah went 2-1-0-1

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.