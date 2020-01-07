Americans Play Solo Game in Wichita Tonight

January 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen Americans defend against the Wichita Thunder

(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey) Allen Americans defend against the Wichita Thunder(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey)

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, face the Wichita Thunder for the second game in a row. Tonight, the two clubs will square off at Intrust Bank Arena at 7:05 pm.

The Americans are 2-2-1 in their last five games. Prior to Saturday night's home win over Wichita, the team had dropped three straight games. The longest losing streak of the season.

Allen Americans forward Jordan Topping recorded the first Allen hat trick of the season last Saturday night. Topping is one of five players on the Americans roster with 15 goals or more this season (Gabe Gagne 18, Jared VanWormer 16, Tyler Sheehy 15, and Alex Guptill 15). Olivier Archambault is the other Allen player in double figures with 11 goals.

"Our depth is what has put us in a good position this season," said Americans forward Jordan Topping. "We make it tough for other teams to defend us because we're not a one-line team."

The Americans are still without leading scorer Tyler Sheehy, who remains up in the American Hockey League with the Iowa Wild. Brett Pollock remains with San Diego (AHL). In five games since being loaned to San Diego, he has 2 points (0 goals and 2 assists).

Allen Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson is tied with John Brophy, for second on the all-time wins list with 1027 wins. He can pass Brophy with a victory tonight trailing only Scotty Bowman (1244) on the all-time wins list.

The Allen Americans return home this Friday and Saturday to host the Kalamazoo Wings. Tickets are on sale NOW at the Allen Americans website or Allen Event Center Box Office. Call (972) 912-1000 for more information.

Note: The Allen Americans have loaned goalie Dereck Baribeau to the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League.

Group Night- Bring a group out to an Allen Americans Hockey Game this season. Call (972) 912-1000 for more information.

Corporate Partnerships - Let the Allen Americans Hockey Club help grow your business. Call Robert Cicotelli for more information at 972-912-1000.

Season Ticket Plans - Call today to find the best seats for the 2019-2020 season. Call (972) 912-1000.

Americans Broadcast - Catch every Allen Americans game with Tommy Daniels via pay per view on ECHL TV, or listen for FREE on Mixlr.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.