Rays Pile on in Third, Take Down Glads 5-1

January 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays (25-4-3-1) scored five straight goals and rolled to a 5-1 victory over the Atlanta Gladiators (14-18-0-0) on Tuesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum behind 37 saves for goaltender Logan Thompson.

Five different scorers struck for the Rays in the win and five skaters had multi-point nights including captain Andrew Cherniwchan, Mark Cooper and Dylan Steman, who each picked up a goal and an assist. Forward Max Novak and defender Tom Parisi also each had two helpers.

Thompson lowered his goals-against average to 2.01 this season in the victory, which was his 13th of the year. His save percentage of 0.932 now leads the ECHL.

Atlanta got out to a quick start, scoring their only goal of the game 29 seconds into the first period when Alexey Solovyev beat Thompson to make it 1-0.

South Carolina responded to tie the game at 1-1 when Jonathan Charbonneau picked up the puck behind the Atlanta defense and went in on a breakaway to beat Atlanta netminder Chris Nell for his fifth goal of the season at 15:51 of the first. Assists on the play went to Parisi and Cam Askew.

Cooper gave the Rays the lead for good just 30 seconds into the second period, netting a power play goal from Novak and Cherniwchan to make it 2-1.

Then in the third period, it was Cherniwchan who scored 30 seconds in from Steman and Novak on a loose puck in front of the Atlanta net to push the SC lead out to 3-1.

Later in the frame, Brady Fleurent struck against his former team for his first goal of the season at 13:16 from Parisi and Steman knocked home a pass from Cooper and Kristofers Bindulis at 14:46 to finish the scoring late in the game.

South Carolina finished with a 1-for-2 mark on the power play and held Atlanta off the board on the man-advantage at 0-for-3. Nell ended the contest with 28 saves in a losing effort for the Glads. Atlanta outshot the Stingrays 38-33 in the game.

NEXT GAME

The Stingrays host the Brampton Beast at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

- Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2019-20 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.