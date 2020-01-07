Rays Pile on in Third, Take Down Glads 5-1
January 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays (25-4-3-1) scored five straight goals and rolled to a 5-1 victory over the Atlanta Gladiators (14-18-0-0) on Tuesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum behind 37 saves for goaltender Logan Thompson.
Five different scorers struck for the Rays in the win and five skaters had multi-point nights including captain Andrew Cherniwchan, Mark Cooper and Dylan Steman, who each picked up a goal and an assist. Forward Max Novak and defender Tom Parisi also each had two helpers.
Thompson lowered his goals-against average to 2.01 this season in the victory, which was his 13th of the year. His save percentage of 0.932 now leads the ECHL.
Atlanta got out to a quick start, scoring their only goal of the game 29 seconds into the first period when Alexey Solovyev beat Thompson to make it 1-0.
South Carolina responded to tie the game at 1-1 when Jonathan Charbonneau picked up the puck behind the Atlanta defense and went in on a breakaway to beat Atlanta netminder Chris Nell for his fifth goal of the season at 15:51 of the first. Assists on the play went to Parisi and Cam Askew.
Cooper gave the Rays the lead for good just 30 seconds into the second period, netting a power play goal from Novak and Cherniwchan to make it 2-1.
Then in the third period, it was Cherniwchan who scored 30 seconds in from Steman and Novak on a loose puck in front of the Atlanta net to push the SC lead out to 3-1.
Later in the frame, Brady Fleurent struck against his former team for his first goal of the season at 13:16 from Parisi and Steman knocked home a pass from Cooper and Kristofers Bindulis at 14:46 to finish the scoring late in the game.
South Carolina finished with a 1-for-2 mark on the power play and held Atlanta off the board on the man-advantage at 0-for-3. Nell ended the contest with 28 saves in a losing effort for the Glads. Atlanta outshot the Stingrays 38-33 in the game.
NEXT GAME
The Stingrays host the Brampton Beast at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.
- Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2019-20 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 7, 2020
- Thunder Wins First Home Game of 2020 in OT - Wichita Thunder
- Rays Pile on in Third, Take Down Glads 5-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Shorthanded Americans Earn a Tough Point in 4-3 OT Loss - Allen Americans
- South Carolina Tops Glads 5-1 in Tuesday Showdown - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Transactions - January 7 - ECHL
- Defenseman Connor McDonald Signs with Indy - Indy Fuel
- Walleye Weekly: Home for the Weekend - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Sign Ruslan Rakhmatov - Wheeling Nailers
- Preview: 'Blades Tangle with Beast in Rare Tuesday Home Tilt - Florida Everblades
- Captains Announced for Hammers and Bolts - Wichita Thunder
- Kestner Named ECHL Player of the Week - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Kestner Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Steve Martinson Named All Star Coach - Allen Americans
- Coaches Announced for 2020 Warrior ECHL All-Star Classic, Presented by Toyota - Wichita Thunder
- Bergin Named Coach for ECHL All-Star Classic - South Carolina Stingrays
- Coaches Named for 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Toyota - ECHL
- 5,912 Support Royals' First Education Day - Reading Royals
- Fox's Late Goal Not Enough in Mariners Loss to Reading - Maine Mariners
- Steelheads, St. Luke's Raise Nearly $10,000 for Children's Hospital - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Play Solo Game in Wichita Tonight - Allen Americans
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Begins 4 Game Trip Friday - Utah Grizzlies
- Marlies Recall Colt Conrad and Giorgio Estephan from the Growlers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Brampton's Dubeau Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Royals First-Ever Education Day Game Today - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- Rays Pile on in Third, Take Down Glads 5-1
- Bergin Named Coach for ECHL All-Star Classic
- Stingrays Weekly Report - January 6
- Milner Selected to ECHL All-Star Classic Roster
- Defender Parisi Rejoins Rays