ECHL Transactions - January 7

January 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 7, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Tulsa:

Stefan Brucato, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Andrew Shortridge, G activated from reserve

Add Stepan Falkovsky, D activated from reserve

Delete Spencer Asuchak, F placed on reserve

Delete Alex Guptill, F placed on reserve

Delete Dereck Baribeau, G recalled to Iowa by Minnesota

Atlanta:

Add Tommy Marchin, F assigned by Providence

Indy:

Add Connor McDonald, D signed contract, added to active roster

Kalamazoo:

Add Tyler Ganly, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Zach Saar, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brennan Sanford, F placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Sadowy, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Derian Hamilton, D activated from reserve

Delete Trevor Yates, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/30)

Delete James De Haas, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

Toledo:

Add Pat Nagle, G returned from family leave

