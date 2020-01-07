ECHL Transactions - January 7
January 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 7, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Tulsa:
Stefan Brucato, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Andrew Shortridge, G activated from reserve
Add Stepan Falkovsky, D activated from reserve
Delete Spencer Asuchak, F placed on reserve
Delete Alex Guptill, F placed on reserve
Delete Dereck Baribeau, G recalled to Iowa by Minnesota
Atlanta:
Add Tommy Marchin, F assigned by Providence
Indy:
Add Connor McDonald, D signed contract, added to active roster
Kalamazoo:
Add Tyler Ganly, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Zach Saar, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brennan Sanford, F placed on reserve
Delete Dylan Sadowy, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Derian Hamilton, D activated from reserve
Delete Trevor Yates, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/30)
Delete James De Haas, D recalled by Lehigh Valley
Toledo:
Add Pat Nagle, G returned from family leave
