Royals First-Ever Education Day Game Today

January 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (18-12-4-0, 40 pts., 3rd North) take on the Maine Mariners (17-13-1-0, 35 pts., 5th North) in the Royals' first-ever Education Day Game, pres. by Customers Bank, Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Customers Bank and other local partners have helped to provide tickets for children in Berks County to receive an educational component at today's game. As part of the activities, the Royals provided attending schools with learning packets to enhance their experience at today's ECHL game.

Quick facts: More than 5,000 expected to attend today's game | At least 23 schools will be here - elementary, middle and high schools

The game is the fourth of a five-game homestand. After winning the homestand opener vs. Maine Dec. 31, the Royals have dropped back-to-back contests. Steven Swavely and Matthew Strome scored the last game, a 5-2 loss Saturday vs. Worcester in front of more than 4,000 fans.

Maine split a weekend series with Jacksonville, falling in the back end Saturday, 3-2, at Cross Insurance Arena.

Today's promotions: (Education Day) Presented by Customers Bank | First-ever Royals school day game with educational component | $1 Funnel cake sticks

Broadcast Coverage: Listen: Deibler Dental In-Arena Broadcast 99.3 FM and mixlr.com/readingroyals | Watch: ECHL.tv.

Royals leaders

Goals: Cuddemi (21)

Assists: DiChiara (25)

Points: DiChiara (35)

PIM: Mitchell (81)

+/-: Knodel (13)

Mariners leaders

Goals: Wallin (16)

Assists: Kile (17)

Points: Wallin (29)

PIM: Racine (35)

+/-: Wallin (10)

A Royals win would:

Give Reading a 4-1-1-0 series advantage...Be the 13th at home this season...Spring Reading to a 9-4-1-0 all-time advantage vs. Maine.

Morning Coffee

Tuesday is Reading's second "a.m. contest" of the season; the first was on Nov. 13, 2019 in a 6-4 win at Worcester. Hayden Hodgson and Ralph Cuddemi recorded two goals each while Frank DiChiara tallied his third multi-point game of the season. Forward Trevor Yates slammed home the game-winning goal midway through the third period.

The Royals have one more breakfast puck drop this season following Tuesday's contest vs. Maine, a date in Wheeling on Mar. 10.

Battles vs. Pine Tree State

The Royals hold a five-point cushion over the Mariners thanks to a 3-1-1-0 head-to-head record this season series.. Reading has collected seven of the last eight possible points against Maine, which includes a four-game point streak (3-0-1-0).

Forward Matthew Gaudreau leads the Royals with nine points (1g, 8a) in five games vs. the Mariners. Five Royals have tallied two goals thus far in the season contest.

Kirill Ustimenko is 2-0-1-0 in three starts vs. Maine while Felix SandstrÃ¶m owns a .915 save percentage against the North Division foe.

Taylor Cammarata scored his first goal of the series Dec. 31 and tops the Mariners with eight points. Dillan Fox has scored three goals and six points.

Connor LaCouvee has played three games against the Royals (1-2-0-0, 4.38 GAA, .876 sv.%).

This Day in Royals history

Ten years ago today, Jan. 07, 2009, Larry Courville won his first game as a Royals Head Coach, 3-0, over the Utah Grizzlies at Maverik Center. Michael Ouzas stopped 18 shots in the first period and 35 total. Reading was held scoreless in a four-shot first frame, but scored three in the next two periods. Ouzas took home the first star of the game and Peder Skinner (game-winning goal) was the second star. The now head coach of the Royals, Kirk MacDonald, had no points or penalty minutes that night, but was named the third star of the game.

Kinder Schedule

The Royals' strength of schedule gets lighter over the next month with only three of 11 games against teams who made the Kelly Cup Playoffs last season (Adirondack once, Newfoundland twice).

Out of the remaining eight games, five will be played in Reading. Maine (Jan. 7), Worcester (Jan. 19, 20), Atlanta (Feb. 7), and Wheeling (Feb. 8) all missed the playoffs last year.

The three road games are at the DCU Center in Worcester (Jan. 12, Jan. 31, Feb. 1), meaning the Royals will play the Railers five times over this 11-game span.

From Nov. 22-Dec. 31, the Royals played five games vs. Newfoundland, five vs. Brampton and twice vs. Toledo.

Upcoming Home Games: royalshockey.com/promotions

Tues., Jan. 7 at 10:30 a.m. vs. Maine (Education Day) Presented by Customers Bank | First-ever Royals school day game with educational component | $1 Funnel cake sticks

Fri., Jan. 10 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling, (Country Night) pres. by CJ Hummels: Kendal Conrad Performance at the Game |Line Dancing presented by CJ Hummel's | Live DJ | Country Western Themed Game | $1 Chili Cheese Fries

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2020

Royals First-Ever Education Day Game Today - Reading Royals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.