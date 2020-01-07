Preview: 'Blades Tangle with Beast in Rare Tuesday Home Tilt

January 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - Riding a season-high six-game winning streak, the Florida Everblades (22-8-2-2, 48 pts.) battle a North Division opponent for the first time this season, hosting the Brampton Beast (20-12-2-0, 42 pts.) on Tuesday at Hertz Arena.

VITALS:

Game 35: Everblades vs. Brampton Beast

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hertz Arena

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Watch: ECHL TV

Listen: WJBX (101.5 FM, 104.3 FM, 770 AM)

Social: Twitter | Instagram

Promotion: Hump Day Deals

Last time out

Logan Roe matched his career-high with three points (2g-1a), and Everblades captain John McCarron scored 2:16 into overtime to lift the Everblades to a 5-4 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Greenville managed to force overtime on the second goal of the game by Patrick Bajkov with just five seconds left in regulation, but Florida hung five goals on former Everblades netminder Jeremy Helvig for the second straight meeting to improve to 3-1-0-0 against Greenville this year. RECAP | BOX SCORE

Series At A Glance

Tuesday is the only meeting of the season between the 'Blades and the Beast. In fact, Florida plays just two games against North Division foes this season, and both contests are at home. Florida last saw Brampton in the 2016-17 season, when the Beast earned a 3-0 win over the Everblades. The 'Blades last hosted the Beast in the 2015-16 campaign, as Florida swept a three-game series in mid-January. Those four meetings are the only all-time meetings between the two sides.

Players to Watch

Logan Roe (FLA) - Roe was named on Monday to the Eastern Conference roster for the Warrior/ECHL 2020 All-Star Classic in Wichita, Kansas. The 'Blades fifth-year defenseman is in the midst of a career year and leads league defensemen in goals (10), points (29) and plus-minus rating (+27). He has already surpassed his career-high with 10 goals this year and is just four points and 10 assists away from career-highs in both of those categories.

David Vallorani (BRM) - The seventh-year pro has been a key piece for Brampton since he joined the organization in the 2016-17 campaign. He currently leads the Beast in goals (17), points (40), power-play goals (5), multi-point games (14), and shots on goal (90). Vallorani ranks third in the league in scoring and is on pace to reach his career-high of 83 points from the 2016-17 season.

Powering Up

Florida's power play continued its recent success by converting on its only chance on Sunday in Greenville. The 'Blades have posted six power-play goals on their last 18 chances (33.3%) and have a power-play conversion in six of their last eight games. Roe leads the 'Blades with three power-play goals.

First Things First

Entering Tuesday, the Everblades have scored the first goal at home in six of their last seven contests. Prior to that seven-game stretch, Florida had scored first at home in just one of its first 10 home tilts and lost the only contest in that 10-game span, a 3-2 setback against South Carolina on Nov. 22. The 'Blades are 5-1-0-0 when scoring first at home since then.

Streakin'

Since going without a win in six out of seven games from Nov. 22-Dec. 6, the Everblades have completely reversed their fortune. With the victory on Sunday, Florida extended its winning streak to a season-high six games. The Everblades now have wins in 10 of their last 12 games and points in 11 of their last 12. Florida is two wins shy of the longest winning streak from last season, which was eight games from March 2-16, 2019.

Next Up

Florida heads right back to the state of South Carolina for a pair of games this weekend, starting with a Friday night matchup against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.