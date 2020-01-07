Brampton's Dubeau Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

January 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Alex Dubeau of the Brampton Beast is the Warrior Hockey ECHLâGoaltender of the Week for Dec. 30-Jan. 5. It is the second time this season that he has received the weekly honor.

Dubeau went 2-0-1 with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage in three appearances last week.

The 25-year-old made 21 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Adirondack on Monday, stopped 46 shots in a 5-2 win at Adirondack on Tuesday and had 40 saves in a 7-3 victory at Orlando on Sunday.

Under contract to Belleville of the AmericanâHockey League, Dubeau is 12-6-1 in 20 appearances with the Beast this season and is tied for second in the ECHLâwith three shutouts.

A native of Mascouche, Quebec, he spent the previous four seasons at the University of New Brunswick, where he appeared in 65 games going 45-15-0 with a 2.21 goals-against average and a save percentage of .901.

Dubeau also played five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Shawinigan and Moncton posting a record of 138-68-8 in 228 career appearances with 16 shutouts, a 2.84 goals-against average and a save percentage of .928.

Runners Up: Tom McCollum, Florida (2-0-0, 1.96âGAA, .929 save pct.) and Billy Christopoulos, Toledo (3-0-0, 2.33 GAA, .927 save pct).

Also Nominated: Patrick Munson (Fort Wayne), Tomas Sholl (Idaho), Logan Thompson (South Carolina) and Alex D'Orio (Wheeling).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.