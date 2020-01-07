Brampton's Dubeau Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
January 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Alex Dubeau of the Brampton Beast is the Warrior Hockey ECHLâGoaltender of the Week for Dec. 30-Jan. 5. It is the second time this season that he has received the weekly honor.
Dubeau went 2-0-1 with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage in three appearances last week.
The 25-year-old made 21 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Adirondack on Monday, stopped 46 shots in a 5-2 win at Adirondack on Tuesday and had 40 saves in a 7-3 victory at Orlando on Sunday.
Under contract to Belleville of the AmericanâHockey League, Dubeau is 12-6-1 in 20 appearances with the Beast this season and is tied for second in the ECHLâwith three shutouts.
A native of Mascouche, Quebec, he spent the previous four seasons at the University of New Brunswick, where he appeared in 65 games going 45-15-0 with a 2.21 goals-against average and a save percentage of .901.
Dubeau also played five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Shawinigan and Moncton posting a record of 138-68-8 in 228 career appearances with 16 shutouts, a 2.84 goals-against average and a save percentage of .928.
Runners Up: Tom McCollum, Florida (2-0-0, 1.96âGAA, .929 save pct.) and Billy Christopoulos, Toledo (3-0-0, 2.33 GAA, .927 save pct).
Also Nominated: Patrick Munson (Fort Wayne), Tomas Sholl (Idaho), Logan Thompson (South Carolina) and Alex D'Orio (Wheeling).
