Nailers Sign Ruslan Rakhmatov
January 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has signed defenseman Ruslan Rakhmatov to an ECHL contract.
Rakhmatov, 24, is set to begin his professional career, after playing three years of college hockey at Sacred Heart University. Ruslan accumulated seven goals, 34 assists, 41 points, and 279 penalty minutes in 98 career games with the Pioneers, with his best season coming as a sophomore, when he led the team in defensive scoring with 19 points. Prior to turning pro, the Moscow, Russia native played four years of junior hockey in North America, as he spent time in the USHL, NAHL, and EJHL. He registered double-digit points twice and triple-digit penalty minutes three times. Rakhmatov was teammates with Alec Butcher at Sacred Heart.
The Nailers will visit the Reading Royals on Friday night at 7:00, before returning home for Nickelodeon Night on Saturday at 7:05 against the Fort Wayne Komets. As part of Nickelodeon Night, Wheeling will wear specialty jerseys, plus fans can meet Mikey & Raph from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The Friends & Family 4 Pack is available for that game, in which fans can get four tickets, four Tito's Sloppy Doggs and a $10 voucher to the team shop for $52. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, partial plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Ruslan Rakhmatov with Sacred Heart University
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 7, 2020
- ECHL Transactions - January 7 - ECHL
- Defenseman Connor McDonald Signs with Indy - Indy Fuel
- Walleye Weekly: Home for the Weekend - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Sign Ruslan Rakhmatov - Wheeling Nailers
- Preview: 'Blades Tangle with Beast in Rare Tuesday Home Tilt - Florida Everblades
- Captains Announced for Hammers and Bolts - Wichita Thunder
- Kestner Named ECHL Player of the Week - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Kestner Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Steve Martinson Named All Star Coach - Allen Americans
- Coaches Announced for 2020 Warrior ECHL All-Star Classic, Presented by Toyota - Wichita Thunder
- Bergin Named Coach for ECHL All-Star Classic - South Carolina Stingrays
- Coaches Named for 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Toyota - ECHL
- 5,912 Support Royals' First Education Day - Reading Royals
- Fox's Late Goal Not Enough in Mariners Loss to Reading - Maine Mariners
- Steelheads, St. Luke's Raise Nearly $10,000 for Children's Hospital - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Play Solo Game in Wichita Tonight - Allen Americans
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Begins 4 Game Trip Friday - Utah Grizzlies
- Marlies Recall Colt Conrad and Giorgio Estephan from the Growlers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Brampton's Dubeau Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Royals First-Ever Education Day Game Today - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wheeling Nailers Stories
- Nailers Sign Ruslan Rakhmatov
- Cam Brown Named to 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
- Toledo Trips up Nailers
- Cyclones Blank Nailers, 4-0
- Penguins Recall Larmi to the NHL