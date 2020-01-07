Nailers Sign Ruslan Rakhmatov

Defenseman Ruslan Rakhmatov with Sacred Heart University

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has signed defenseman Ruslan Rakhmatov to an ECHL contract.

Rakhmatov, 24, is set to begin his professional career, after playing three years of college hockey at Sacred Heart University. Ruslan accumulated seven goals, 34 assists, 41 points, and 279 penalty minutes in 98 career games with the Pioneers, with his best season coming as a sophomore, when he led the team in defensive scoring with 19 points. Prior to turning pro, the Moscow, Russia native played four years of junior hockey in North America, as he spent time in the USHL, NAHL, and EJHL. He registered double-digit points twice and triple-digit penalty minutes three times. Rakhmatov was teammates with Alec Butcher at Sacred Heart.

Rakhmatov, 24, is set to begin his professional career, after playing three years of college hockey at Sacred Heart University. Ruslan accumulated seven goals, 34 assists, 41 points, and 279 penalty minutes in 98 career games with the Pioneers, with his best season coming as a sophomore, when he led the team in defensive scoring with 19 points. Prior to turning pro, the Moscow, Russia native played four years of junior hockey in North America, as he spent time in the USHL, NAHL, and EJHL. He registered double-digit points twice and triple-digit penalty minutes three times. Rakhmatov was teammates with Alec Butcher at Sacred Heart.

