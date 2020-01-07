Steve Martinson Named All Star Coach
January 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, and the ECHL announced today that Allen Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson will serve as Head Coach of the Western Conference All-Star Team.
Steve Martinson earned the honor of ECHL All-Star Coach for leading the Allen Americans to the most points in the league at the Christmas break. It's Martinson's second time to coach at an ECHL All-Star Classic in the last five years. He guided the Allen Americans to four straight Double A Titles from 2013 to 2016.
The ECHL All-Star Classic will be held on Wednesday, January 22nd at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. The game will be televised exclusively on NHL Network.
The Allen Americans face the Wichita Thunder on the road tonight at 7:05 pm. Allen returns home to face the Kalamazoo Wings this Friday and Saturday night.
