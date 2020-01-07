Captains Announced for Hammers and Bolts

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the two captains that will pick for the Hammers and the Bolts at tomorrow's draft party at 7 p.m. located at Tight Ends Sports Bar and Grill.

Stefan Fournier and Riley Weselowski will serve as the two captains for tomorrow's event. Both players will get a chance to pick which team they will be during the 2020 Warrior ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota, along with choosing their own teams.

Players will arrive around 6:30 p.m. and fans will get a chance to mingle with the team before the event gets started at 7 p.m.

Tight Ends Sports Bar and Grill is located at 524 S. Seneca Street.

The Thunder are excited to be the host of the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota, on Wednesday January 22, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

