Kestner Named ECHL Player of the Week

January 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Toledo, OH - Forward Josh Kestner has been named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of December 30 through January 5. The award comes just a day after it was announced he is heading to the 2020 ECHL All-Star Game. Kestner joins teammate Shane Berschbach who took home the award just last week. This is the first time in Toledo ECHL history (Storm and Walleye combined) they have won the award two consecutive weeks.

A seven-point (4G, 3A) week for Kestner netted him the honors as he posted a pair of assists in Tuesday's 8-4 win at Fort Wayne to open the week. The 26-year-old had a pair of goals in the Walleye 5-2 win over Kalamazoo last Friday plus a goal and an assist in Saturday's loss to Indy. The week was capped when Kestner potted one of the three shorthanded goals Toledo scored in Sunday's 8-1 win at Wheeling.

The native of Huntsville, Alabama is currently leading the Toledo Walleye in scoring with 38 points (17G, 21A), while having at least one point in all but four of the 32 games he has played this season. Kestner is also tied for the team lead with a plus 17 rating.

On behalf of Josh Kestner, a case of pucks will be donated to a Toledo youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

