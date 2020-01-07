Toledo's Kestner Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

January 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Josh Kestner of the Toledo Walleye is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 30-Jan. 5.

Kestner scored four goals and added three assists for seven points in four games last week.

The 26-year-old tallied two assists in an 8-4 win at Fort Wayne onâTuesday, scored a pair of goals in a 6-2 victory over Kalamazoo on Friday, picked up a goal and an assist in a 5-2 loss to Indy onâSaturday and had a goal in an 8-1 win at Wheeling on Sunday.

Under contract to Grand Rapids of the AmericanâHockey League, Kestner is tied for fifth in the ECHLâwith 17 goals and is tied for seventh with 38 points in 32 games with the Walleye this season.

A native of Huntsville,âAlabama, Kestner has recorded 87 points (39g-48a) in 93 career ECHL games with Toledo and Newfoundland while adding one goal in four career AHL games with Toronto.

Prior to turning pro, Kestner tallied 68 points (44g-24a) in 132 career games at the University of Alabama-Huntsville.

On behalf of Josh Kestner, a case of pucks will be donated to a Toledo youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Brady Shaw, Fort Wayne (2 gp, 3g, 3a, 6 pts.) and Nic Pierog, Worcester (5 gp, 5g, 2a, 7 pts.).

Also Nominated: David Pacan (Brampton), Jeff King (Idaho), Cam Askew (South Carolina) and Brandon Hawkins (Wheeling).

