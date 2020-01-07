Toledo's Kestner Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
January 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Josh Kestner of the Toledo Walleye is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 30-Jan. 5.
Kestner scored four goals and added three assists for seven points in four games last week.
The 26-year-old tallied two assists in an 8-4 win at Fort Wayne onâTuesday, scored a pair of goals in a 6-2 victory over Kalamazoo on Friday, picked up a goal and an assist in a 5-2 loss to Indy onâSaturday and had a goal in an 8-1 win at Wheeling on Sunday.
Under contract to Grand Rapids of the AmericanâHockey League, Kestner is tied for fifth in the ECHLâwith 17 goals and is tied for seventh with 38 points in 32 games with the Walleye this season.
A native of Huntsville,âAlabama, Kestner has recorded 87 points (39g-48a) in 93 career ECHL games with Toledo and Newfoundland while adding one goal in four career AHL games with Toronto.
Prior to turning pro, Kestner tallied 68 points (44g-24a) in 132 career games at the University of Alabama-Huntsville.
On behalf of Josh Kestner, a case of pucks will be donated to a Toledo youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runners Up: Brady Shaw, Fort Wayne (2 gp, 3g, 3a, 6 pts.) and Nic Pierog, Worcester (5 gp, 5g, 2a, 7 pts.).
Also Nominated: David Pacan (Brampton), Jeff King (Idaho), Cam Askew (South Carolina) and Brandon Hawkins (Wheeling).
