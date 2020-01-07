Defenseman Connor McDonald Signs with Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Wednesday that they have signed defenseman Connor McDonald to a standard player contract (SPC).

McDonald, 24, signs with Indy after finishing his collegiate career with Bowling Green State University. Appearing in 41 games during his senior season, McDonald tallied one goal, seven assists and a plus-17 rating. After graduating from Bowling Green, the 6-foot-1, 181-pound defenseman signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Ontario Reign on April 8 but did not appear in any games.

A native of Westerville, Ohio, McDonald played four seasons at Bowling Green, appearing in 161 NCAA games and registering seven goals, 25 assists and a plus-40 rating. Prior to his college career, McDonald played two seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL), skating in 114 games with the Chicago Steel and Youngstown Phantoms.

The Fuel will visit the Toledo Walleye on Friday and Saturday before returning home on January 16th to play three games in three days at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

