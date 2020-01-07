South Carolina Tops Glads 5-1 in Tuesday Showdown

CHARLESTON, SC - The Atlanta Gladiators dropped a 5-1 road contest to the South Carolina Stingrays Tuesday evening. Five Stingrays registered multi-point games in their 25th win of the regular season.

The Gladiators wasted no time forgetting Sunday's close loss. After a slow start in the first period led to a two-goal deficit two days prior, Atlanta put the ECHL South Division leaders in the early hole. F Tommy Marchin, playing in his first game since returning from the AHL's Providence Bruins, found F Eric Neiley behind the South Carolina net. The team's point leader sauced the puck through the goal crease to D Alexey Solovyev. The Russian defenseman buried the one-time chance for his second goal of the season, giving Atlanta the lead just :29 seconds into the contest.

With 4:09 to play in the first period, Stingrays F Cameron Askew found D Tom Parisi before his stretch pass sprung F Jonathan Charbonneau for a breakaway chance. He rooked the chance by Atlanta G Chris Nell to even the game.

In the opening minute after the first intermission, the Stingrays showed their league-leading mettle. F Andrew Cherniwchan and F Max Novak assisted F Mark Cooper to give the hosts their first lead of the game. Despite eventually outshooting South Carolina 18-7 in the middle frame, the Glads failed to find the game-tying goal in the second period.

In the first :30 seconds of the final frame, South Carolina struck on the power play to extend their lead. Novak and F Dylan Steman found Cherniwchan for his 15th goal of the campaign to give the 'Rays a 3-1 lead. Steman and F Brady Fleurent added goals of their own in the third period to cement the 5-1 win.

Atlanta returns to home ice on Thursday evening when they host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 PM to kick off a five-game homestand. Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the Taco Thursday deal that features a ticket and a 3-pack of tacos.

