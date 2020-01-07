South Carolina Tops Glads 5-1 in Tuesday Showdown
January 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
CHARLESTON, SC - The Atlanta Gladiators dropped a 5-1 road contest to the South Carolina Stingrays Tuesday evening. Five Stingrays registered multi-point games in their 25th win of the regular season.
The Gladiators wasted no time forgetting Sunday's close loss. After a slow start in the first period led to a two-goal deficit two days prior, Atlanta put the ECHL South Division leaders in the early hole. F Tommy Marchin, playing in his first game since returning from the AHL's Providence Bruins, found F Eric Neiley behind the South Carolina net. The team's point leader sauced the puck through the goal crease to D Alexey Solovyev. The Russian defenseman buried the one-time chance for his second goal of the season, giving Atlanta the lead just :29 seconds into the contest.
With 4:09 to play in the first period, Stingrays F Cameron Askew found D Tom Parisi before his stretch pass sprung F Jonathan Charbonneau for a breakaway chance. He rooked the chance by Atlanta G Chris Nell to even the game.
In the opening minute after the first intermission, the Stingrays showed their league-leading mettle. F Andrew Cherniwchan and F Max Novak assisted F Mark Cooper to give the hosts their first lead of the game. Despite eventually outshooting South Carolina 18-7 in the middle frame, the Glads failed to find the game-tying goal in the second period.
In the first :30 seconds of the final frame, South Carolina struck on the power play to extend their lead. Novak and F Dylan Steman found Cherniwchan for his 15th goal of the campaign to give the 'Rays a 3-1 lead. Steman and F Brady Fleurent added goals of their own in the third period to cement the 5-1 win.
Atlanta returns to home ice on Thursday evening when they host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 PM to kick off a five-game homestand. Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the Taco Thursday deal that features a ticket and a 3-pack of tacos.
Images from this story
|
Atlanta Gladiators face off with the South Carolina Stingrays
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 7, 2020
- South Carolina Tops Glads 5-1 in Tuesday Showdown - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Transactions - January 7 - ECHL
- Defenseman Connor McDonald Signs with Indy - Indy Fuel
- Walleye Weekly: Home for the Weekend - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Sign Ruslan Rakhmatov - Wheeling Nailers
- Preview: 'Blades Tangle with Beast in Rare Tuesday Home Tilt - Florida Everblades
- Captains Announced for Hammers and Bolts - Wichita Thunder
- Kestner Named ECHL Player of the Week - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Kestner Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Steve Martinson Named All Star Coach - Allen Americans
- Coaches Announced for 2020 Warrior ECHL All-Star Classic, Presented by Toyota - Wichita Thunder
- Bergin Named Coach for ECHL All-Star Classic - South Carolina Stingrays
- Coaches Named for 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Toyota - ECHL
- 5,912 Support Royals' First Education Day - Reading Royals
- Fox's Late Goal Not Enough in Mariners Loss to Reading - Maine Mariners
- Steelheads, St. Luke's Raise Nearly $10,000 for Children's Hospital - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Play Solo Game in Wichita Tonight - Allen Americans
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Begins 4 Game Trip Friday - Utah Grizzlies
- Marlies Recall Colt Conrad and Giorgio Estephan from the Growlers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Brampton's Dubeau Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Royals First-Ever Education Day Game Today - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.