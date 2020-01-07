ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
January 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced that South Carolina's Jaynen Rissling has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #446, Atlanta at South Carolina, on Jan. 5.
Rissling was assessed a match penalty for illegal check to the head under Rule #48.5 at 6:50 of the third period. He fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Rissling will miss South Carolina's games vs. Atlanta tonight (Jan. 7) and vs. Brampton on Jan. 10.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Worcester's Turcotte suspended two games
Worcester's Yannick Turcotte faces no further discipline after his hearing with the ECHL Hockey Operations Department for his major penalty and game misconduct for charging under Rule #42.5 at 4:23 of the third period in ECHL Game #428, Worcester at Reading, on Jan. 3.
Turcotte missed Worcester's games at Reading on Jan. 4 and vs. Jacksonville on Jan. 5.
