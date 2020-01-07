5,912 Support Royals' First Education Day

Reading, PA - Matthew Gaudreau scored two points (1g) and assisted Corey Mackin's second-period, game winner as 5,912 fans watched a 2-1 victory in the Royals' first-ever Education Day, pres. by Customers Bank, Tuesday at Santander Arena. More than 30 schools attended and Customers Bank helped to provide tickets for kids to attend the game.

Kirill Ustimenko stoned his first 20 shots and denied a last-second rush shot from Alex Kile to savor a 22-save win. Connor LaCouvee took the loss with 31 saves.

Gaudreau scored the opening goal (PPG) at 5:48 of the first, sending the screaming kids into chants of "hey!" He took the puck to the slot on the man up and stashed it by LaCouvee, with helpers from Matthew Strome and Garret Cockerill.

Halfway through the second, the rookie Mackin hit double-digit goals (10th of season) after getting a corner pass from Gaudreau. Mackin stashed the backhander in the crease through a thicket of bodies and in. The Royals outshot Maine, 15-6, in the second period and held a 2-0 lead into the final frame. The Mariners' only goal came from Dillan Fox with 18:34 to go and Maine's net empty.

The Royals are home Fri., Jan. 10 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling for Country Night, pres. by CJ Hummels.

Scoring first at home

The Royals improved to 11-0-0-0 when scoring the game's first goal at Santander Arena. Overall, Reading is 15-1-3-0 when scoring first. Tuesday's win was the first time in four games Reading netted the game's opening strike; the team earned a come-from-behind victory Dec. 31 vs. Maine after allowing the opening tally.

Gaudreau leads active Royals with four "first goals" this season.

Season-series success

The Royals are 4-1-1-0 in the season series vs. Maine and Reading has earned at least a point in five straight games over the Mariners. The only Maine regulation win came in the Royals' home opener Oct. 19. Since that point, Reading has gone 13-3-1-0 at home.

In the last three meetings, Reading has outscored Maine, 12-4.

