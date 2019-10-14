Walleye Weekly #1- One Game, One Win

Overall Record: 1-0-0-0, 2nd Central Division

Current Streak: 1 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

October 12 at Brampton 4-3 Win

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

October 19 at Fort Wayne at 7:30 p.m. (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WALLEYE WEEKLY SCHEDULE

Monday, October 14 - No Practice

Tuesday, October 15 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Tam-O-Shanter

Wednesday, October 16 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Thursday, October 17 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Friday, October 18 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Saturday, October 19 - Game at Fort Wayne at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 20 - No Practice

WALLEYE NOTES

One game, one win: The Walleye opened the 2019-20 season with a 4-3 road win at Brampton on Saturday. Brandon Troock and Tyler Spezia each scored a goal with an assist to put the Walleye up 3-0 early in the second period. Following a furious comeback but the Beast to tie the game, Alex Kromm found the back of the net with 3:23 left in the third to seal the win.

Sol headed to Cincy: Defenseman Cody Sol was dealt today from the Toledo Walleye to the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for future considerations. Sol picked up an assist on Branden Troock's first period goal on Saturday in Brampton. The 28-year-old also appeared in both of Toledo's preseason wins against Kalamazoo with five penalty minutes.

Getting off to a good start: With the win Saturday, the Walleye have started another season with a victory. Since Walleye hockey began in 2009, Toledo is 6-4-1 in season opening games. That includes a near perfect 5-1-1 record in season opening games on the road.

The wheels on the bus go round and round in October: Toledo will keep the bus moving in the first month of the season as all five of Toledo's games in October are on the road. The first Toledo Walleye game at the Huntington Center is set for November 2 when the Florida Everblades invade Toledo. They were the first ever time that Walleye played in their history back on October 16, 2009 (2-1 Florida win). The latest a Toledo team has started its home schedule was November 7, 2015 vs. Adirondack. Toledo played the first seven games on the road that season.

Nagle gets 60: With 30 saves on Saturday, goaltender Pat Nagle collected his 60th career regular season win in a Walleye uniform. In this his third season between the pipes for Toledo, Nagle has a regular season record of 60-20-7. Only Jeff Lerg has more career wins for the Walleye with 63.

One week, one game: The Walleye have just one game this week as they travel to Fort Wayne on Saturday for the first of thirteen meetings this season against their rivals from Indiana.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Branden Troock (1 goal - 1 assist = 2 points)

GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Pat Nagle (1-0-0, 3.00 GAA, .909 save %)

