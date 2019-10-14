Todd Rips Pair, Daccord Stands Tall as Beast Pick up First Win of 2019-20

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Nathan Todd scored twice and Lindsay Sparks had the shootout winner as the Brampton Beast defeated the Adirondack Thunder 4-3 on Monday afternoon.

The Brampton Beast took on the Adirondack Thunder from the CAA Centre on Thanksgiving Monday. The Beast came into the contest looking for their first win of the 2019-20 season.

Joey Daccord would make his second straight start between the pipes for the Beast, while Eamon McAdam patrolled the crease for the Thunder.

The Beast would get on the board first with a goal from Nathan Todd. The shot bounced in on McAdam and Todd was waiting in the crease to bang it home for a 1-0 lead at 14:16. TJ Melancon and Brenden Miller would draw the assists.

With just over a minute to play, the Thunder would strike with a goal from Robbie Payne. It would be a tie game heading into the first intermission with the shots coming in at 12-8 in favour of the visiting Thunder.

The second frame was all about the goaltenders. McAdam and Daccord made some massive saves as the action went back and forth the entire period. Late in the second, the Thunder struck once again, this time off the stick of Felix Girard.

That goal made it 2-1 Adirondack at 17:48. The Beast would head into the second intermission down 2-1 but ahead in shots by a count of 28-19.

The third period was action packed all the way to the final whistle. The Beast struck first to tie the game off the shot from Lindsay Sparks at 1:06.

Brampton continued their onslaught with a go-ahead goal from Nathan Todd at 4:17. Adirondack wasn't done yet, as they fought back to tie it with a late goal from Conor Riley at 7:17.

Seven minutes of overtime solved nothing so the game went into a shootout. The aforementioned Sparks scored the only goal and Daccord made all three saves as the Beast got their first win of the 2019-20 season by a score of 4-3.

Notes: The three stars of the game were 3) Daccord (BRA) 2) McAdam (ADK) 1) Todd (BRA) The Beast and Thunder finished the contest scoreless on the power play. Brampton will take on the Newfoundland Growlers this coming Friday and Saturday for the first away games of the campaign.

