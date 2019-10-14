Thunder Bested by Beast in Shootout, 4-3

BRAMPTON, ON - The Adirondack Thunder earned a point but fell short as they lost in a shootout to the Brampton Beast on Monday afternoon at CAA Centre.

Eamon McAdam stole the show in the second period as he turned away all 19 shots that came his way. Brampton netminder Joey Daccord made 33 saves as the Beast outshot the Thunder 41-36. Forwards Felix Girard, Robbie Payne and Conor Riley each registered a goal in the defeat.

Both teams were blanked on the powerplay with Adirondack having two chances on the man-advantage and Brampton having three. The third Brampton powerplay came in overtime when Conor Riley was called for tripping at 5:52.

Scoring Plays

The Beast would draw first blood when Brendan Miller set up TJ Melancon at the point. Melancon's shot got blocked but Nathan Todd was there to force it past McAdam at 14:16 of the first period.

Adirondack would tie the game with just 1:02 left in the first period after Robbie Payne notched his second goal of the season. Kelly Summers was credited with the only assist as he found Payne and ripped it top-shelf past a sprawling Daccord.

The Thunder would take their only lead of the game late in the second period when Felix Girard ripped a shot past the glove of Daccord for his third goal of the season. Hayden Verbeek was given the only assist.

It would take Brampton just 1:06 into the third to answer. Lindsay Sparks received a pass from David Vallorani and fired it past McAdam to tie the game at 2.

Brampton would strike again and take a 4-3 lead when Nathan Todd snuck one five-hole on McAdam after a rush into the offensive zone. Vallorani and Sparks had the assists at 4:17.

The lead would only last for three minutes as Ryan Walker forced a turnover in the Beast zone and moved it over for Matt Salhany who found a waiting and wanting Conor Riley to tie the game at 3.

Thunder Notes

Robbie Payne's goal in the first period was his second of the season

Felix Girard's strike in the second was his third of 2019-20

Conor Riley's tying goal in the third was his first of the year

Up Next

