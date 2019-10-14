Wells Heads to Bako; Exell Signed to SPC
October 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that goaltender Dylan Wells has been reassigned by the Oilers to the Condors from Wichita. The team also announced the signing of forward Billy Exell to a standard player contract.
Exell, 24, turns pro after playing four seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. The Thunder Bay, Ontario native attended training camp with the Indy Fuel on a tryout agreement. In 130 games for the Bulldogs, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound forward tallied 24 points (11g, 13a) and was named as an alternate captain during his senior campaign. Exell was a part of back-to-back NCAA Championships with the Bulldogs and also won a Robertson Cup during his junior career with the North American Hockey League's Minnesota Wilderness.
After opening up with two home games, the Thunder hits the road for the next three starting on Wednesday night at the Maverik Center against the Utah Grizzlies.
The Thunder are excited to be the host of the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota, on Wednesday January 22nd, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.
Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!
Follow along with us on our social media platforms on Facebook (@wichitathunder1), Twitter (@wichita_thunder), Snapchat (wichthunder), Instagram (Wichita_Thunder) and LinkedIn.
Images from this story
|
Forward Billy Exell with the University of Minnesota-Duluth
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 14, 2019
- Steelheads to Host Ã¢ÂÂFan Fest' Ahead of Friday's Home Opener - Idaho Steelheads
- 'Blades Weekly: One Sweep Down; Home Opener on the Horizon - Florida Everblades
- Allen Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Wells Heads to Bako; Exell Signed to SPC - Wichita Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits Make Two Trades - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mariners Weekly: Mariners Hit Road for Four - Maine Mariners
- Houser Recalled by Rochester - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Bested by Beast in Shootout, 4-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Walleye Weekly #1- One Game, One Win - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Acquire Longtime Rival Sol - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Todd Rips Pair, Daccord Stands Tall as Beast Pick up First Win of 2019-20 - Brampton Beast
- Defenseman Jeff Taylor Assigned to Maine from Hartford - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Announces Marvel Super Hero Nights for 2019-20 Season - ECHL
- Grizzlies Weekly - Utah Grizzlies
- Komets Ground Wings in Season Opener 5-2; Wheeling Visits Friday, Walleye Invade Saturday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Steelheads Weekly - October 14, 2019 - Idaho Steelheads
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly #1 (2019-20) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Weekly, October 14th - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Weekly Report, Vol. 19, No. 1 - Reading Royals
- Mavs Monday: Wrapping up Opening Weekend - Kansas City Mavericks
- Stingrays Weekly Report - October 14 - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Weekly: Season Starts with Home Opener Set for Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - October 14 - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.