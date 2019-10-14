Wells Heads to Bako; Exell Signed to SPC

October 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that goaltender Dylan Wells has been reassigned by the Oilers to the Condors from Wichita. The team also announced the signing of forward Billy Exell to a standard player contract.

Exell, 24, turns pro after playing four seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. The Thunder Bay, Ontario native attended training camp with the Indy Fuel on a tryout agreement. In 130 games for the Bulldogs, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound forward tallied 24 points (11g, 13a) and was named as an alternate captain during his senior campaign. Exell was a part of back-to-back NCAA Championships with the Bulldogs and also won a Robertson Cup during his junior career with the North American Hockey League's Minnesota Wilderness.

