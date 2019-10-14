ECHL Announces Marvel Super Hero Nights for 2019-20 Season

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Monday that the 2019-20 Season will once again feature Marvel Super Hero themed games throughout the League's 26 Teams including specialty jerseys, and character appearances, co-branded ECHL/Marvel merchandise and other in-game promotions during the designated events.

For the 2019-20 Season, the program will feature the addition of Spider-Man, along with returning characters including Black Panther, Ant-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy characters Star-Lord, Groot and Rocket Raccoon.

"Now headed into our third year with the ECHL, we couldn't be more excited that Marvel-themed games will be on every team's schedule again," said Mike Pasciullo, Marvel SVP, Marketing and Communications. "We're proud our unique character-inspired uniforms are being worn by hockey players full of grit and determination - attributes long associated with so many of Marvel's Super Heroes. Watching entire families from tight-knit communities come out to support their hometown franchises while also sporting their favorite Marvel costumes and gear has been an exceptional opportunity for us to localize celebrations of our brand across North America."

Over the course of the Season, each ECHL Team will adorn a special Marvel Super Hero themed jersey and host an ECHL-Marvel Super Hero Night featuring their respective Marvel characters.

"For the third year in a row, ECHL cities welcome Marvel and their Super Heroes back to our venues, and we are thrilled with the designs and new additions this season," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "With Spider-Man designs launched into this year's program, I am excited to see the new on-ice look and entertainment for our fans."

As part of this league-wide program, all ECHL-Marvel themed jerseys will be auctioned off to the public through The MeiGray Group at www.meigray.com. For complete details on the ECHL-Marvel Super Hero Night in the ECHL market nearest you, please see the schedule below or contact your ECHL Team directly.

ECHL - MARVEL Super Hero Game Nights

ECHL Team Game Date

Adirondack Thunder Nov. 10

Allen Americans Nov. 23

Atlanta Gladiators Mar. 6

Brampton Beast Mar. 28

Cincinnati Cyclones Jan. 17, 18 and 19

Florida Everblades Nov. 23

Fort Wayne Komets Apr. 3

Greenville Swamp Rabbits Feb. 22

Idaho Steelheads Jan. 18

Indy Fuel Dec. 28

Jacksonville Icemen Nov. 16

Kalamazoo Wings Feb. 8

Kansas City Mavericks Dec. 7

Maine Mariners Nov. 2

Newfoundland Growlers Mar. 27

Norfolk Admirals Nov. 30

Orlando Solar Bears Nov. 30

Rapid City Rush Feb. 12

Reading Royals Feb. 22

South Carolina Stingrays Jan. 4

Toledo Walleye Jan. 10

Tulsa Oilers Feb. 23

Utah Grizzlies Jan. 20

Wheeling Nailers Mar. 28

Wichita Thunder Nov. 30

Worcester Railers Jan. 25

