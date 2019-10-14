K-Wings Weekly: Season Starts with Home Opener Set for Saturday
October 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
Kalamazoo hosts Cincinnati in stand-alone game this Saturday at Wings Event Center in 46th Home Opener.
OVERALL RECORD: 0-1-0
LAST WEEK: 0-1-0
RESULTS
Saturday, Oct. 12 - Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 2 (Memorial Coliseum - Fort Wayne, IN) | Box Score
>> The Kalamazoo Wings opened up the 2019-20 season in Fort Wayne last Saturday, suffering a 5-2 loss to the Komets at Memorial Coliseum. Kalamazoo outshot Fort Wayne 43-27, including a 17-9 margin in the third period, but special teams was the difference. The Komets scored a pair of power play goals and held the K-Wings off the board on six power play opportunities. Fort Wayne also scored a short-handed goal in the win and added an empty net goal in the final minute. Justin Taylor and Adam Dauda provided the two K-Wings goals. Both were scored in the final minute of the first two periods.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Saturday, Oct. 19 - Cincinnati vs Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)
ON THE MOVE
- 10/12 - Defenseman Mitch Eliot assigned to Kalamazoo from Utica (AHL) by Vancouver (NHL).
- 10/13 - Defenseman Mitch Eliot recalled to Utica (AHL) by Vancouver (NHL).
FAST FACTS
- Adam Dauda scored first career goal Saturday at Fort Wayne.
- Justin Taylor played his 494th game in a K-Wings uniform, one away from Kevin Schamehorn's team record.
- Jake Kielly stopped 22 shots in his professional debut.
TEAM TRENDS
- The K-Wings outshot the Komets 43-27 Saturday, including a 17-9 margin in the third period.
- Kalamazoo scored both of its goals in the final minute of the first and second periods.
- The K-Wings open up their home schedule this Saturday in a playoff rematch against Cincinnati.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
POINTS: 1 - Five players
GOALS: 1 - Adam Dauda, Justin Taylor
ASSISTS: 1 - Zach Diamantoni, Luke Sandler, Yannick Veilleux
PLUS/MINUS: +1 - Four players
PIMS: 7 - Dylan Sadowy
PP GOALS: 0 - N/A
SH GOALS: 0 - N/A
GW GOALS: 0 - N/A
SHOTS: 5 - Four players
WINS: 0 - N/A
GAA: 4.14 - Jake Kielly
SAVE %: .846 - Jake Kielly
SPECIAL TEAMS
POWER PLAY: Overall - 0/6 (0.0%)
Last Week - 0/6 (0.0%)
PENALTY KILL: Overall - 2/4 (50.0%)
Last Week - 2/4 (50.0%)
--
SATURDAY, OCT. 19 - FAN FEST/HOME OPENER
The K-Wings return home and welcome the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo's 46th Home Opener. The rematch of last April's Central Division Semifinal series will follow the K-Wings' annual Fan Fest, which starts at 4:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to enter in through Door 7 for Fan Fest if they have a ticket to the game. The event will feature live music, food trucks, a bouncy house for kids, a player red carpet and new this year, a Smash Car. For just $5, fans can take 6 swings at the Cyclones-themed car with proceeds going to the Southwest Michigan Miracle League. For $20 fans can take an unlimited number of swings in two minutes. Tickets for the game start at just $10.
