Royals Weekly Report, Vol. 19, No. 1

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals were the only team in the North Division to earn three points (1-0-1-0 record) in the ECHL's opening weekend, giving the squad a chance to win a season-opening three-game road trip against Newfoundland. Reading is at Newfoundland Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. before returning this weekend for the home opener Sat., Oct. 19 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Maine. Presented by Illusion Sound & Lighting, the home opener starts at 3:00 p.m. with a massive block party, games, food, drinks and a special "Downtown Alive" concert featuring the band "Cracker" on Penn Street.

The Royals are also home Sun., Oct. 20 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Maine, featuring a postgame skate and $1 hot dogs, $1 sodas and $1 nachos. It's also the first Kids Club game of the season, pres. by Schuykill Valley Sports, Applebee's and the YMCA of Reading and Berks County.

Weekly Schedule

Oct. 15 at Newfoundland: 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Maine: Santander Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. Maine: Santander Arena, 4:00 p.m.

Team Record

1-0-1-0, 3 pts., 1st North (entering Monday)

Division Standings

Reading - 3 points

Newfoundland - 2 points

Worcester - 2 points

Adirondack - 2 points

Brampton - 0 points

Maine - 0 points

Weekly Results

Oct. 11 at NFD: W, 6-5

Oct. 12 at NFD: OTL, 3-2

Quick Notes

The Royals overcame a three-goal deficit to win their first game of the season Friday at Newfoundland, the team's first three-goal come-from-behind win since Mar. 2018 vs. Manchester. In that March game, the Royals won in a shootout to clinch a berth in the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Forward Matthew Gaudreau earned his first multi-point game with Reading Saturday, scoring the team's first goal and assisting on the second. He was reassigned to Reading from Stockton (AHL) a week before the season opener.

Captain Garrett Mitchell has three assists in his first two games, topping the team in helpers and points.

Ralph Cuddemi earned his first multi-goal game with the team Friday.

Kirill Ustimenko (OTL, 32 saves, 3 GA) and Felix SandstrÃ¶m (Win, 26 saves, 5 GA) are both signed to entry-level contracts by the Philadelphia Flyers. They have split the first two starts of the season. Reading also has Trevor Gorsuch on the active roster; Gorsuch won the Royals final preseason game Adirondack.

Regular season team leaders

Goals: Ralph Cuddemi (2)

Assists: Garrett Mitchell (3)

Points: Garrett Mitchell (3)

PIM: Garrett Mitchell (6)

+/-: Ralph Cuddemi (+4)

Practice schedule

Monday - team at Newfoundland .

Tuesday - Game at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday - OFF DAY

Thursday - Practice at Body Zone, 10:00 - 11:30 a.m.

Friday - Practice at Body Zone, 10:00 - 11:30 a.m.

Saturday - Game vs. Maine, 7:00 p.m

Sunday - Game vs. Maine, 4:00 p.m.

Monday - OFF DAY

Single-game tickets and mini-plans are on sale by visiting royalshockey.com/promotions, calling 610-898-7825 and visiting Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA.

Reading's new five-game mini-plan includes a meal for every game, a Reading Royals Hat, an exclusive fan experience, an autographed team picture and a guaranteed giveaway for each of the 5 games. Purchase your seat or seats today by calling 610-898-7825 or by visiting https://bit.ly/2LSHBp8.

About the Royals

The Royals are in their 19th ECHL season and are proudly affiliated with the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers and AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Royals won the Kelly Cup in 2013, have made the playoffs 14 times, and are four-time division champions. The Berks County Convention Center Authority (BCCCA), founded in 1996, owns the Royals and oversees operations at Santander Arena and the Santander Arena Performing Arts Center.

Listen to all Royals broadcasts at Mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals or by downloading the Mixlr App from the App Store or Google Play. All Royals away games are broadcasted on BCTV (Ch. 15 Comcast, Ch. 19 Service Electric) and Mixlr.

