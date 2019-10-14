Cyclones Acquire Longtime Rival Sol

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones acquired defenseman Cody Sol from the Toledo Walleye, in exchange for Future Considerations. Sol, who signed with the Walleye prior to the start of the season, registered an assist in his only game with the Walleye; a 4-3 win over the Brampton Beast on Saturday.

A native of Woodstock, ON, Sol has spent the last five seasons with the Ft. Wayne Komets, where he accounted for 28 goals and 101 assists, along with 785 penalty minutes, across 287 games. He accounted for 11 points on four goals and seven assists last season, and enjoyed a career-high 29-point campaign (8g, 21a) in 2017-18. Sol has also seen ECHL time with the Colorado Eagles in 2012-13 and Ontario Reign in 2013-14. Overall, in 378 ECHL, Sol has accounted for 128 points (39g, 89a) along with a whopping 1,015 minutes in penalties.

The 28-year-old has also seen time in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Chicago Wolves and St. John's IceCaps, tallying a goal and three assists in 28 career games.

Prior to turning pro, Sol enjoyed a successful career in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), suiting up for the Kitchener Rangers and Saginaw Spirit. In 255 career OHL games, he amassed 76 points (27g, 49a) along with 575 penalty minutes.

