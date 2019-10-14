Mariners Weekly: Mariners Hit Road for Four

The Mariners will play seven straight home games starting October 25th, but before the home cooking begins, they are greeted by a four game road trip that will get them into the full swing of the 2019-20 season. A disappointing start to the campaign last Friday night has the Mariners off to an 0-1-0-0 start, as they now set their sights on making an improvement on their road record from a season ago.

The week that was

Friday, Oct. 11th - ADK: 5, MNE: 2

The Mariners played a flat first 40 minutes, falling into an early 1-0 deficit before a minute had ticked off the clock. Still, it remained a one goal game until well into period two when Shane Conacher and Felix Girard widened the Adirondack lead to three. Taylor Cammarata got a pair in quick order late in the 3rd, but it fell into the category of "too little, too late." The Thunder added an insurance goal followed by an empty netter to bring it to a 5-2 final, downing the Mariners on their home ice to open the season for the second consecutive year. FULL GAME RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Transactions (oldest to most recent)

D Brandon Crawley assigned to Maine from AHL Hartford

F Brett Supinski traded to Idaho for future considerations

D Jeff Taylor assigned to Maine from AHL Hartford

This week's schedule (all times Eastern)

Fri, Oct. 18 @ Worcester Railers - 7:05 PM (AWAY)

Sat, Oct. 19 @ Reading Royals - 7:00 PM (AWAY)

Sun, Oct. 20 @ Reading Royals - 4:00 PM (AWAY)

The Mariners had Worcester's number last season, going 10-4-0 against their New England rivals. The two teams will meet Friday at the DCU Center in the first of 18 matchups on 2019-20, not including a 4-1 Railers preseason victory on October 5th in Exeter, New Hampshire. The Railers are off to a 1-0-0-0 start after defeating Adirondack on Saturday night, 5-1. The Reading Royals are in Newfoundland, where they took three of four points last weekend, and will finish their series with the Growlers on Tuesday night. Saturday will mark their home opener. All games will be broadcast for free on the Mariners Radio Network (MarinersOfMaine.com/listen), with pregame coverage beginning 15 minutes prior to opening faceoff. Streaming TV broadcasts are available through ECHL.tv, with the "away" button carrying the Mariners broadcast.

Other Events:

Thurs, Oct. 17 - Mariners Coach's Show featuring head coach/assistant GM Riley Armstrong & forward Taylor Cammarata - Three Dollar Deweys (241 Commercial St. in Portland)

Looking ahead:

The Mariners are back home for a two game series on October 25th and 26th against the Newfoundland Growlers. Former AHL Mariners broadcaster and current Boston Bruins TV host Dale Arnold will make on appearance on October 25th for "New England Sports Night." October 26th is a Halloween themed game, "Monsters and Mariners." All Saturday and Sunday home games this season feature the Family Four Pack - four tickets, food/drink vouchers, and four Mariners can koozies, starting as low as $80. November is a busy month at the Cross Insurance Arena - featuring eight home games - six on Friday and Saturday. The full promotional schedule is here.

Community Collection:

The Mariners and the Cross Insurance Arena are collecting non-perishable food donations to benefit the South Portland Food Cupboard throughout the months of October and November. Fans who donate five items will receive a ticket to a Mariners weekday game. (must donate items at a Mariners game)

