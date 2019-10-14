Thunder Weekly, October 14th

Wichita, KS - Wichita opened the 2019-20 season with a pair of home games this past weekend. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, October 11th

Indy at Wichita, 5-4 L (OT) recap

Watch highlights HERE

Saturday, October 12th

Rapid City at Wichita, 4-3 W recap

Watch highlights HERE

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, October 16th

Wichita at Utah, 8:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Friday, October 18th

Wichita at Idaho, 8:10 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, October 19th

Wichita at Idaho, 8:10 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

WICHITA

HOME: 1-0-1-0

AWAY: 0-0-0-0

OVERALL: 1-0-1-0

Last 10: 1-0-1-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: T-3rd, Mountain Division, 3 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Stefan Fournier, 3

Assists: Luke Shiplo, 3

Points: Five with 3 points

+/-: Nick Miglio, Luke Shiplo, Brendan Smith, +2

PIM: Chris Crane, 4

LAST WEEK - Wichita started the 2019-20 season with a pair of home games this past weekend. On Friday night, the Thunder fell behind 3-0, but battled back to gain a point in an overtime loss to the Indy Fuel. The Thunder came from behind on Saturday night against Rapid City, scoring two third-period power play goals for a 4-3 win.

CLUTCH - Stefan Fournier got off to a good start this past weekend. He scored in Friday night's game and then netted a pair on Saturday night. He recorded the game-winner on the back half of a five-on-three power play for his third goal of the season. He had 29 points (17g, 12a) last season in 38 games with the Thunder after being acquired from the Orlando Solar Bears.

BACK-TO-BACK - Chris Crane was a big addition for the Thunder in the offseason and he also got off to a good start this past weekend. He has goals in back-to-back games and is tied for the team-lead in points. Crane tied the game on Saturday with the Thunder's first power play goal of the season.

YAK IS BACK - Steven Iacobellis was assigned to Wichita before the season started and he started where he left off from a year ago. Iacobellis recorded a goal and two assists over the weekend, which also ties him for the team-lead.

ROOKIE IMPACT - Wichita has a good amount of youth in this year's line-up and two of them stood out when it comes to filling up the scoresheet. Beau Starrett, the younger brother of former Thunder netminder Shane Starrett, recorded his first pro goal on Friday. He scored in the third period, tying the game and forcing overtime. Luke Shiplo made an impact as well, collecting three assists over the weekend.

FIRSTS - Wichita had two firsts happen over the weekend. The Thunder appeared in the first-ever seven-minute overtime game in ECHL History on Friday night. Wichita also had its first-ever video review on Saturday night after Steven Iacobellis tipped in a shot from the blue line. The goal was allowed to stand.

THUNDERBOLTS... Bruce Ramsay won his first game behind the Thunder bench on Saturday night...Brendan Smith recorded his first goal as a pro on Friday night...Jordan Sims and Joe Widmar each had two assists over the weekend...Stefan Fournier is tied for second in goals (3)...Brendan Smith and Luke Shiplo are tied for the rookie lead in points with three...

UP NEXT - Wichita heads on the road for the first time this season, traveling to Utah on Wednesday night. The Thunder finish out the week in Idaho for a pair of games, starting Friday night at CenturyLink Arena.

