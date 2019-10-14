Steelheads Weekly - October 14, 2019

October 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (2-0-0) return to CenturyLink Arena this weekend, opening their home schedule with a two-game weekend against the Wichita Thunder.

LAST WEEK...

Friday, October 11 @ Utah Grizzlies: 3-2 W

Shots: Steelheads 39, Grizzlies 32

PP: Steelheads 1-for-6, Grizzlies 1-for-5

The Steelheads opened the season with a 3-2 road win from Maverik Center. Forward Zack Andrusiak (PP, 15:45 1st) scored the first Steelheads goal of the season followed closely by forward Brett Supinski (16:54 1st) to jump out to a 2-0 lead. While the Grizzlies answered the next frame, forward Anthony Nellis (14:44 2nd) placed the eventual game-winning goal to double the lead, 3-1. Despite a Grizzlies goal in the third period, the Steelheads held on for the 3-2 win. Goaltender Tomas Sholl (1-0-0) halted 30 of 32 shots in the win.

Saturday, October 12 @ Utah Grizzlies: 3-1 W

Shots: Steelheads 32, Grizzlies 40

PP: Steelheads 0-for-4, Grizzlies 1-for-4

The Steelheads had another early scoring push, helping to take a 3-1 on from Maverik Center. Forward Joe Basaraba (1:44 1st) netted an early tally followed for the second-straight game by forward Brett Supinski (9:11 1st) to swiftly double the lead, 2-0. The Steelheads added one more goal from forward Spencer Naas (11:31 2nd) on a turnover to earn their largest weekend lead, 3-0. The Grizzlies found one goal in the third period, but the Steelheads took the 3-1 win. Netminder Tomas Sholl (2-0-0) saved 39 of 40 shots in the win.

THIS WEEK...

Friday, October 18 vs. Wichita Thunder - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, October 19 vs. Wichita Thunder - 7:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads head to CenturyLink Arena for the first time this season for Home Opening Weekend and two games against the Wichita Thunder. The Steelheads and Thunder met six times during the 2018-19 season with the Thunder taking four of the six contests, forcing the Steelheads to a 2-2-1-1 record. The Steelheads went 1-1-1 both at CenturyLink Arena and INTRUST Bank Arena, which included their lone home series from March 6-9. Since the Thunder joined the ECHL in 2014-15, the Steelheads own a 5-4-3 record in the franchise series while going 2-2-1 at CenturyLink Arena.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

Opening Night Magnet Schedule Giveaway: Be one of an exclusive group of Steelheads fans by being one of the first 1,000 fans to receive a 2019-20 Steelheads Magnet Schedule on Friday, Oct. 18.

Youth Hockey Night: Celebrate local youth hockey around the Treasure Valley area with Youth Hockey Night on Saturday, Oct. 19 as part of Home Opener Weekend. Help support the growth of youth hockey in Boise! Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for details.

Four For $50 Family Friday: Bring the family to enjoy a Steelheads home game every Friday night this season. For just $50, you'll receive four tickets, four fountain drinks, and four Double R Ranch hot dogs. Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads are off to a 2-0-0 start for the first time since 2009-10, when the team began with six-straight wins to start the year.

- Last weekend was the first time since 2006-07 that the team won all their opening weekend games on the road. In 2006-07, the Steelheads started the year 4-1-0 in their first five games (all on the road).

- With Saturday's win, the Steelheads now have 100 wins against the Utah Grizzlies, marking the first time the Steelheads have reached the 100-win plateau against an ECHL opponent.

- Goaltender Tomas Sholl now sits sixth in team ECHL history for most career minutes (3,122), surpassing Tyler Beskorowany (3,050) in Friday's win.

- Forward Spencer Naas is on a 3-game point streak (2-1-3) dating back to last season and has four goals over his last seven regular season games since Mar. 29, 2019.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 3 - Brett Supinski

ASSISTS: 2 - Marc-Olivier Roy

POINTS: 3 - Brett Supinski

PP GOALS: 1 - Zack Andrusiak

SH GOALS: ---

GW GOALS: 1 - Anthony Nellis/Brett Supinski

PIMS: 7 - Keegan Kanzig

PLUS/MINUS: +3 - Brett Supinski

SHOTS: 8 - Will Merchant/Anthony Nellis

WINS: 2 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 1.50 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .958 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Steelheads 2-0-0-0, 4 pts

2. Allen 2-0-0-0, 4 pts

3. Wichita 1-0-1-0, 3 pts

4. Rapid City 1-1-1-0, 3 pts

5. Tulsa 1-2-0-0, 2 pts

6. Utah 0-2-0-0, 0 pts

7. Kansas City 0-2-0-0, 0 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All home games during the 2019-20 regular season are broadcast on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket", Sparklight Ch. 72 and ECHL TV. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350 KTIK and at 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 and ECHL.TV.

The Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show returns to the air on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 6:00 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. The show airs every Tuesday through Thursday from 6:00-7:00 p.m. during the 2019-20 season.

