Houser Recalled by Rochester
October 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - Cyclones goaltender Michael Houser has been recalled by the Rochester Americans, Cincinnati's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. Houser backstopped the Cyclones to a 4-2 win over the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday night, in Cincinnati's season opener.
Houser, who was named ECHL Goaltender of the Year and was a member of the All-ECHL First Team last season, led all ECHL netminders with a record of 29-7-4-1, and was second with a 2.13 goals-against average. He also placed fourth in the ECHL with a .922 save percentage.
His 29 wins tied him for the League-lead amongst ECHL netminders, and he allowed more than three goals on just seven occasions. Additionally, he made 25 or more saves in all but 12 outings this season. Houser was also named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December after a perfect 6-0-0-0 record along with a 1.17 goals against average and a .950 save percentage.
Houser is back for his fifth stint with the Cyclones, having spent 41 games with the Cyclones during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons, and another 41 during the 2016-17 campaign. He has also appeared in 17 playoff games for Cincinnati as well, turning out a 9-5-3 record with a 2.24 GAA and .915 SV%. He split 2017-18 between the Ft. Wayne Komets and Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL), and has also seen AHL time with the Ontario Reign, San Antonio Rampage, and Cleveland Monsters. In 93 career AHL games, Houser has a 32-26-4-3 record, along with a 2.87 GAA and a .901 SV%. In addition to the Cyclones and Komets, Houser has appeared in ECHL games for the Manchester Monarchs, and has 89-47-10-3 career record, along with a 2.56 GAA and .910 SV%.
Prior to turning pro in 2012, the Youngstown, OH, native spent three seasons with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). In 141 games played from 2009-12, the 6'2", 192-pounder recorded 93 wins to go along with a 2.96 GAA and a .909 SV%.
