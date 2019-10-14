Swamp Rabbits Make Two Trades
October 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes and Charlotte Checkers, have received future considerations in a trade with the Worcester Railers that sends defenseman Jake Bolton the other direction, and have received future considerations in a trade with the Utah Grizzlies for defenseman J.C. Brassard.
Bolton posted career highs in all offensive categories last season with the Swamp Rabbits, including 13 goals, 15 assists and 28 points. Bolton will be joining his seventh team in his pro career dates back to the 2015-16 season. The Connecticut native attended the College of the Holy Cross, and is among the hockey program's standout athletes. Holy Cross is located in Worcester.
Brassard finished his first full year as a pro with the Swamp Rabbits last season, posting 14 points in 34 games. He entered the league with the South Carolina Stingrays out of Union College.
The Swamp Rabbits' home opener is coming up on Friday, October 18 in a rematch against the Icemen. Tickets are available for this unforgettable night at SwampRabbits.com.
