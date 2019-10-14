Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - October 14

OVERALL RECORD: 1-2-0 (2 points, 5th in Mountain Division)

LAST WEEK: 1-2-0

RESULTS

Friday, Oct. 11 - Kansas City 2, Tulsa 5 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK) | Box Score

>> The Tulsa Oilers opened the season with the Stanley Cup in the building, and Deven Sideroff opened the scoring just 4:09 into the season. Kansas City tied the game, but Captain Adam Pleskach scored late in the first to give the Oilers the lead going into the first intermission. Kansas City tied the game once again, but Tulsa rattled off three unanswered goals to win the game. Jake Clifford scored the game-winning goal, the first of his career and the first video-reviewed goal in Tulsa Oilers' history. Ryan Tesink netted the fourth goal while Sideroff closed out the scoring with his second of the night.

Saturday, Oct. 12 - Allen 5, Tulsa 4 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK) | Box Score

>> The first goal in a back-and-forth contest was scored shorthanded by Allen's Stepan Falkovsky 12:39 into the game. J.J. Piccinich scored with eight seconds left in the opening frame, knotting the game up. Tulsa took their first lead midway through the second thanks to Robby Jackson's first goal as an Oiler. Allen wouldn't answer until the third period, with Archambault scoring the first of four third-period goals for the Americans. Sideroff reclaimed the lead, but only for three minutes, as Tanner Ottenbreit hammered a shot from the point to tie the game once again. Rookie Steven Ruggiero gave the Oilers their third lead of the night, but veteran Spencer Asuchak took it away 17 seconds later. Mike Hedden scored the game-winning goal with 2:09 remaining.

Sunday, Oct. 13 - Rapid City 5, Tulsa 3 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK) | Box Score

>> Tulsa couldn't handle Rapid City's efficient power play en route to dropping the last game of the opening weekend. Keeghan Howdeshell opened the scoring with a power play goal, followed by a goal-of-the-week candidate from Peter Quenneville, which also came on the man advantage. Tyler Coulter gave the Rush a three-goal lead three and a half minutes before the first break. The Rush power play struck again at the 10:18 mark of the second period when Giovani Fiore scored his second of the season. Danny Moynihan scored the first Oiler goal of the night - his first with Tulsa- in the first two minutes of the final period. Ryker Killins popped in a goal just a little more than a minute later. Sideroff continued his hot start to the campaign, scoring his fourth of the young season, giving him a goal in every contest so far. Dakota Joshua scored with two minutes left, but it was too little too late.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Friday, Oct. 18 - Tulsa AT Kansas City, 7:05 p.m. - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena (Independence, MO)

Saturday, Oct. 19 - Rapid City AT Tulsa, 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

Sunday, Oct. 20 - Rapid City AT Tulsa, 4:05 p.m. - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

FAST FACTS

- Adam Pleskach played his 400th game as an Oiler on Friday night, recording a goal and an assist in the contest.

- Deven Sideroff leads all ECHL players with four goals, all of which have come at even strength.

- Five Oilers have recorded multi-point games (D. Moynihan, Piccinich, Pleskach, Sideroff, Thomas).

. Steven Kaunisto leads the league in +/- with a +5 rating.

TEAM TRENDS

- Tulsa is 1-0-0 when scoring first and 0-2-0 when allowing the first goal in a contest.

- Tulsa has outshot their opponent in all three games, recording at least 34 in each game and averaging 36.67 shots per game.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 5 - Deven Sideroff

GOALS: 4 - Deven Sideroff

ASSISTS: 3 - Piccinich, Thomas, Tesink

PLUS/MINUS: +5 - Steven Kaunisto

PIMS: 6 - Danny Moynihan

PP GOALS: 0 -

SH GOALS: 0-

GW GOALS: 1 - Jake Clifford

SHOTS: 12- Dakota Joshua, Deven Sideroff

WINS: 1 - Devin Williams

GAA: 2.00 - Devin Williams

SAVE %: .920 - Devin Williams

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 0/13 (0.0%) - 19th in the ECHL

Last Week - 0/13 (0%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 10/15 (66.7%) - 21st in the ECHL

Last Week - 10/15 (66.7%)

