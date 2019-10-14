Komets Ground Wings in Season Opener 5-2; Wheeling Visits Friday, Walleye Invade Saturday

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets opened their 68th season with a 5-2 victory in front of a Fort Wayne crowd of 9,505 Saturday night in the first of 14 meetings against division rival Kalamazoo.

Matthew Boudens launched his pro career scoring a pair of goals including the game winner. Alan Lyszczarczyk also made his pro debut scoring the Komets second goal of the game. Brycen Martin scored the first goal of the game unassisted at the 18-second mark and added an assist for a two-point night. Mason Bergh also registered two points by dishing an assist on Boudens first goals and sealing the win with an empty-netter with 27 seconds remaining. Cole Kehler started his second pro year with the victory making 41 saves on 43 shots. It was Fort Wayne's sixth straight season-opening win as the Komets improve to 43-19-6 in home openers.

Looking ahead-- The Komets remain home this week for back-to-back games against division rivals. Friday Wheeling returns for an 8:05pm faceoff. The Komets clipped the Nailers in both preseason games on Coliseum ice. The Komets were 4-3-1 in eight meetings with Wheeling last year. Friday's game will be the first of eight this season and the first of four in Fort Wayne. The Nailers lost their season opener at Cincinnati Saturday 4-2 to enter the week at 0-1-0.

Saturday the Toledo Walleye make their first appearance of the season on Sweetwater ice at 7:35pm. The Walleye bring with them former Fort Wayne defenseman Cody Sol. Komet A.J. Jenks will face his former teammates of the last five seasons. The Komets were 5-4-2 against the Walleye last year and will face Toledo on 13 occasions this year. Saturday's game will mark the first of seven trips to Fort Wayne for the Walleye during 2019-20. Toledo is off to a 1-0-0 start after topping the Beast at Brampton 4-3 last Saturday.

Komets on ice:

Tuesday, Oct. 15.....Practice at the Coliseum, 9:30am-11:30am

Wednesday, Oct. 16.....Practice at the Coliseum, 9:30am-11:30am

Thursday, Oct. 17.....Practice at the Coliseum, 9:30am-11:30am

Friday, Oct. 18.....Practice at the Coliseum, 10am-11am; Home game vs Wheeling Nailers, 8:05pm

Saturday, Oct. 19.....Practice at the Coliseum, 10:30am-11am; Home game vs Toledo Walleye, 7:35pm

Monday, Oct. 21.....Practice at the Coliseum, 9:30am-11:30am

Tuesday, Oct. 22.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11:30am

Wednesday, Oct. 23......Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11am; Road game at Kalamazoo, 7pm

Family Four Pack Night Friday-- Fans can take advantage of a 4-for-$64 offer at Friday's home game courtesy of Midwest America Federal Credit Union. Get four tickets, four hot dogs, four soft drinks, four chips for only $64 when purchasing the Family Four Pack at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office.

Friday night Marathon Nights-- Again this year Komet fans can save on their Friday night tickets with Marathon. Fans can earn a buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer with the purchase of three fill-ups at participating Marathon locations. Save with your Marathon Fill-Up Card this Friday when the Komets face Wheeling at 8:05pm.

Kids Seat Free Night Saturday-- Once again this season the Komets feature Kids Seat Free Nights. A Kids Seat Free Night is scheduled for this Saturday's home game courtesy Aunt Millie's, Lutheran Health Network and the Komets. Any child under the age of 12 can see the game for free with a full-priced adult ticket purchase.

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Fans can join the action with Shane Albahrani as he returns for his fourth full season behind the Komet microphone broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-- Single game tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Discounted group ticket packages along with Season Tickets are on sale at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Also available are Flex Tickets, perfect as gifts and can be redeemed for tickets to any regular season game. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.

