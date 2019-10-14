Allen Americans Weekly
October 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans opened the 2019-2020 regular season last Friday night at home against the Rapid City Rush. Allen will continue to play within the division this weekend with back to back games against the Utah Grizzlies, this Friday and Saturday night at Allen Event Center.
Last Week's Record: 2-0-0
Overall record: 2-0-0 points - 4
-- Last Week's Games --
Photo -Rebekah Bing
Friday, October 11th vs. Rapid City - 3-2 OT Win
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans rallied to tie the game in the third period on Friday night against Rapid City, as Jordan Topping scored the first of his two goals against the Rush. Topping fired home a long shot from the high-slot at the 18:29 mark to eventually send the game to overtime. Topping would add his second of the game at 2:58 of overtime to lift Allen to a 3-2 win over Rapid City.
Saturday, October 12th @ Tulsa - 5-4 Win
Tulsa, Oklahoma- The Americans rallied for a second night in a row tying the game on three different occasions and eventually pulling out a 5-4 victory over Tulsa. Allen scored three of the final four goals including the game winner from Mike Hedden at 17:51 of the third period. Goalie Jake Paterson picked up his second win of the season
- This Week's Games -
Friday, October 18th vs. Utah Grizzlies 7:05 pm CST
Location: Allen Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com
Saturday, October 19th vs. Utah Grizzlies 7:05 pm CST
Location: Allen Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com
-- Team Leaders -
Goals -Jordan Topping (2)
Assists -Stepan Falkovsky (3)
Points - Stepan Falkovsky (4)
Power Play Goals - Olivier Archambault & Turner Ottenbreit (1)
Power Play Assists - Stepan Falkovsky, Tyler Sheehy & Brett Pollock (1)
Shorthanded Goals - Stepan Falkovsky (1)
Shorthanded Assists - Alex Guptill & Shawn O'Donnell (1)
Game-Winning Goals - Jordan Topping & Mike Hedden (1)
First Goal - Stepan Falkovsky (1)
Insurance Goals - (0)
Penalty Minutes - Spencer Asuchak (6)
Plus/Minus - Stepan Falkovsky (+3)
Shots on Goal - Brett Pollock (10)
Save Percentage - Jake Paterson (.905)
Goalie Wins - Jake Paterson (2)
Goals-Against Average - Jake Paterson (2.92)
Americans Notes:
- Defenseman Stepan Falkovsky is tied for second in the league in points with four and leads all defensemen with four points.
- Jake Paterson is tied for the ECHL lead with two wins.
- Turner Ottenbreit leads the ECHL in shooting % at 50 % (1 goal on 2 shots).
- Allen is 1-0 in overtime games this season.
- Allen is 1-0 when scoring the first goal.
- Allen is second overall in the ECHL in road power play record at 40 % (2 for 5).
- Allen is the top penalty killing team in the league through two games at a perfect 100 %
- Stepan Falkovsky is tied for the ECHL lead with one shorthanded goal.
- Les Lancaster is 14th in the ECHL in Rookie Leaders with 2 points.
Images from this story
|
Shawn O'Donnell of the Allen Americans vs. the Rapid City Rush
(Rebekah Bing)
|
Olivier Archambault of the Allen Americans vs. the Tulsa Oilers
(Tulsa Oilers)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 14, 2019
- Steelheads to Host Ã¢ÂÂFan Fest' Ahead of Friday's Home Opener - Idaho Steelheads
- 'Blades Weekly: One Sweep Down; Home Opener on the Horizon - Florida Everblades
- Allen Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Wells Heads to Bako; Exell Signed to SPC - Wichita Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits Make Two Trades - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mariners Weekly: Mariners Hit Road for Four - Maine Mariners
- Houser Recalled by Rochester - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Bested by Beast in Shootout, 4-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Walleye Weekly #1- One Game, One Win - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Acquire Longtime Rival Sol - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Todd Rips Pair, Daccord Stands Tall as Beast Pick up First Win of 2019-20 - Brampton Beast
- Defenseman Jeff Taylor Assigned to Maine from Hartford - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Announces Marvel Super Hero Nights for 2019-20 Season - ECHL
- Grizzlies Weekly - Utah Grizzlies
- Komets Ground Wings in Season Opener 5-2; Wheeling Visits Friday, Walleye Invade Saturday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Steelheads Weekly - October 14, 2019 - Idaho Steelheads
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly #1 (2019-20) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Weekly, October 14th - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Weekly Report, Vol. 19, No. 1 - Reading Royals
- Mavs Monday: Wrapping up Opening Weekend - Kansas City Mavericks
- Stingrays Weekly Report - October 14 - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Weekly: Season Starts with Home Opener Set for Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - October 14 - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.