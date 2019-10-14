Allen Americans Weekly

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans opened the 2019-2020 regular season last Friday night at home against the Rapid City Rush. Allen will continue to play within the division this weekend with back to back games against the Utah Grizzlies, this Friday and Saturday night at Allen Event Center.

Last Week's Record: 2-0-0

Overall record: 2-0-0 points - 4

-- Last Week's Games --

Friday, October 11th vs. Rapid City - 3-2 OT Win

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans rallied to tie the game in the third period on Friday night against Rapid City, as Jordan Topping scored the first of his two goals against the Rush. Topping fired home a long shot from the high-slot at the 18:29 mark to eventually send the game to overtime. Topping would add his second of the game at 2:58 of overtime to lift Allen to a 3-2 win over Rapid City.

Saturday, October 12th @ Tulsa - 5-4 Win

Tulsa, Oklahoma- The Americans rallied for a second night in a row tying the game on three different occasions and eventually pulling out a 5-4 victory over Tulsa. Allen scored three of the final four goals including the game winner from Mike Hedden at 17:51 of the third period. Goalie Jake Paterson picked up his second win of the season

- This Week's Games -

Friday, October 18th vs. Utah Grizzlies 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

Saturday, October 19th vs. Utah Grizzlies 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

-- Team Leaders -

Goals -Jordan Topping (2)

Assists -Stepan Falkovsky (3)

Points - Stepan Falkovsky (4)

Power Play Goals - Olivier Archambault & Turner Ottenbreit (1)

Power Play Assists - Stepan Falkovsky, Tyler Sheehy & Brett Pollock (1)

Shorthanded Goals - Stepan Falkovsky (1)

Shorthanded Assists - Alex Guptill & Shawn O'Donnell (1)

Game-Winning Goals - Jordan Topping & Mike Hedden (1)

First Goal - Stepan Falkovsky (1)

Insurance Goals - (0)

Penalty Minutes - Spencer Asuchak (6)

Plus/Minus - Stepan Falkovsky (+3)

Shots on Goal - Brett Pollock (10)

Save Percentage - Jake Paterson (.905)

Goalie Wins - Jake Paterson (2)

Goals-Against Average - Jake Paterson (2.92)

Americans Notes:

- Defenseman Stepan Falkovsky is tied for second in the league in points with four and leads all defensemen with four points.

- Jake Paterson is tied for the ECHL lead with two wins.

- Turner Ottenbreit leads the ECHL in shooting % at 50 % (1 goal on 2 shots).

- Allen is 1-0 in overtime games this season.

- Allen is 1-0 when scoring the first goal.

- Allen is second overall in the ECHL in road power play record at 40 % (2 for 5).

- Allen is the top penalty killing team in the league through two games at a perfect 100 %

- Stepan Falkovsky is tied for the ECHL lead with one shorthanded goal.

- Les Lancaster is 14th in the ECHL in Rookie Leaders with 2 points.

