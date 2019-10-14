Defenseman Jeff Taylor Assigned to Maine from Hartford

October 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - A Mariners defensive core already filled with experience, added even more on Monday, as the Hartford Wolf Pack announced the assignment of defenseman Jeff Taylor to Maine. Taylor was a 2014 draft choice of the Pittsburgh Penguins and has been a professional since 2017.

Taylor, 25 years old, is from Clifton, Park, NY, where he played two years of high school hockey with Albany Academy. In his first year of juniors in 2012-13, his Dubuque Fighting Saints won the USHL's Clark Cup, Taylor putting in a solid year with 27 points in 57 games on the blue line - and five more in 11 postseason contests. After just one season in the USHL, it was on to Union College, where he was once again a National Champion the following season. Union defeated Taylor Cammarata and the Minnesota Golden Gophers by a 7-4 final in the National Championship game. Jeff Taylor registered an assist on Union's first goal. He finished his freshman campaign with 16 points in 41 games, seeing the number rise to 31 points in 34 games the following year. In 149 career college games, Taylor put up 92 points (18 goals, 74 assists). He was an alternate captain his senior year.

The Penguins selected Taylor in the 7th round, 203rd overall in the 2014 draft, and he began his pro career with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the end of the 2016-17 season. He remained in the Penguins system through last season, playing between Wilkes-Barre and the Pens' ECHL affiliate, Wheeling Nailers. In 29 career ECHL games, Taylor has 20 points (4 goals, 16 assists). This past August, Taylor signed an AHL deal with Hartford.

The Mariners blue line now consists of five defenseman with AHL experience: Taylor, Brandon Crawley, Jonathan Racine, Scott Savage, and Zach Tolkinen.

The Mariners begin a four game road trip Friday in Worcester, which continues in Reading and Adirondack through Wednesday, October 23rd. They'll return home to begin a seven game home stand with the Newfoundland Growlers on Friday, October 25th at 7:15 PM. It's another 1-2-3 Friday: $1 Aquafina, $2 Pepsi products, $3 Bud Light drafts through the start of the 2nd period. Current Boston sports personality and former AHL Mariners broadcaster, Dale Arnold will be making an appearance and signing autographs as part of "New England Sports Night." For more information and to purchase tickets, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, call 833-GO-MAINE, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.