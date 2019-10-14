Grizzlies Weekly

October 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies conclude the 3 game homestand at Maverik Center on Wednesday vs the Wichita Thunder at 7:00 pm.

Wednesday is the first Wild Wednesday and Bud Light College Night of the new season. Tickets start at $6 for students showing a valid student card at the Maverik Center box office.

Last Saturday the Grizzlies wore specialty jersey's for Epilepsy Awareness Night. Those jersey's were auctioned off after the game with proceeds going to Epilepsy research.

Travis Barron scored a power play goal in each of the 2 games last weekend vs Idaho. The Grizzlies are 2 for 9 on the power play. The Grizzlies penalty kill was 9 for 10 last weekend.

Forward Cole Cassels had an assist in each game last weekend. Cassels brings 3 years of AHL experience as well as spending last season in Germany, where he scored 7 goals and 17 assists in 50 games for the Wolfsburg Grizzly Adams.

Forward Yuri Terao scored his first professional goal in his first pro game last Friday 1:44 into the third period. Terao played in the Asia League last season. Terao led the team with 9 shots on goal last weekend.

Goaltenders Hunter Miska and Mason McDonald each made their Grizzlies debut last weekend. Miska stopped 36 of 39 shots for a .923 save percentage in last Friday's 3-2 game. Miska spent the last 2 seasons in the AHL with the Tucson Roadrunners. Miska appeared in 1 NHL game last year for the Arizona Coyotes. McDonald stopped 29 of 32 shots last Saturday night. McDonald spent the past 2 seasons with the Kansas City Mavericks. Last year McDonald had a record of 23-10-3 and a .917 save percentage with a 2.54 goals against average.

Defenseman Taylor Richart was named captain of the Grizzlies on October 11th. Richart is in his fourth season with the Grizzlies, which makes him the longest tenured current Grizzlies skater.

Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com, the Maverik Center box office or any Smith's Tix locations. You can also call the Grizzlies at (801) 988-8000.

Games This Week

October 16th - Wichita at Utah. 7:00 pm. Wild Wednesday & Bud Light College Night.

October 18th - Utah at Allen. 6:00 pm.

October 19th - Utah at Allen. 6:00 pm.

- All games are on Classic Country AM 1370 and in HD radio at 104.3 FM HD2.

Games Last Week

October 11th - Utah loses 3-2 to Idaho. Travis Barron and Yuri Terao each scored a goal. Goaltender Hunter Miska stopped 36 of 39 shots.

October 12th - Utah loses 3-1 to Idaho. Travis Barron scored a power play goal for the 2nd straight night. Mason McDonald stopped 29 of 32 in his Grizzlies debut.

Upcoming Promotions

October 16th vs Wichita. 7 pm - Wild Wednesday & Bud Light College Night. Tickets start at $6 for students and drink specials.

Previous Week's Record: Utah went 0-2

Grizzlies lost 3-2 to the Steelheads on October 11th and lost 3-1 on October 12th.

Overall record: 0-2-0-0

Home record: 0-2-0-0

Road record: Last year (15-13-3-5). Grizzlies first road games are this weekend at Allen.

This Week's Games: (Utah hosts Wichita on October 16th and is at Allen on October 18th and 19th)

Goals per game: 1.50 (25th ) Last year Utah averaged 3.20 (13th in league).

Goals against per game: 3.00 (Tied 8th) Last year Utah allowed 3.03 goals per game (Tied 9th).

Shots per game: 36.00 (Tied 4th)

Shots against per game: 35.50 (19th)

Power play: 22.2 (2 for 9) Tied for 7th in the league.

Penalty Kill: 90.0 % (9 for 10) 9th in the league.

Team Leaders

Goals: Travis Barron, 2

Assists: Cole Cassels, 2

Points: Barron, Cassels, 2 each.

+/-: 0, Tied by many.

PIM: Patrick McGrath, 17.

Team notes: Grizz had 11,191 fans last weekend at Maverik Center. That's the 2nd highest total in the league.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.