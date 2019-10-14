Mavs Monday: Wrapping up Opening Weekend

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks opened up the 2019-20 season over the past weekend, hitting the road to open the season in Tulsa on Friday evening and hosting the Indy Fuel in their home opener on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 5,439 fans at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

Last Week's Action

Fri. 10/11: 5-2 L at Tulsa

Sat. 10/11: 6-2 L vs. Indy

This Week's Schedule

Fri. 10/18: vs. Tulsa

Mountain Division Standings

1. Idaho (2-0-0-0, 4 points)

2. Allen (2-0-0-0, 4 points)

3. Wichita (1-0-1-0, 3 points)

4. Rapid City (1-1-1-0, 3 points)

5. Tulsa (1-2-0-0, 2 points)

6. Utah (0-2-0-0, 0 points)

7. Kansas City (0-2-0-0, 0 points)

Big Z Out of The Gate

Mavericks forward David Dziurzynski has been the Mavericks biggest offensive contributor through the first two games, scoring two goals and notching an assist.

Old Friends

The Mavericks will play the Tulsa Oilers in three of their first four games on the schedule. The first tilt resulted in a 5-2 win by Tulsa on Friday night.

Tying History

The 2019-20 season is the Mavericks 11th season, tying them with the Kansas City Blades (1990-2001, International Hockey League) as the longest tenured professional hockey team in the history of Kansas City.

Top Guns Return

The Mavericks return their top four point producers from the 2019-20 season. Rocco Carzo (20g, 39a), Greg Betzold (25g, 31a), Darian Dziurzynski (27g, 21a) and David Dziurzynski (18g, 30a) all return for Kansas City.

New Blood Up Front

With offseason departures from offensive producers forwards Jared VanWormer, Joey Sides, Mark Cooper and defenseman Willie Raskob, the Mavericks replenished their roster with notable free agent and trade acquisitions. Michael Parks (56 points in 61 career ECHL games), speedster Jack Walker, offensive defenseman Justin Woods, veteran power forward Ryan Van Stralen.

Verhaeghe to The Show

Carter Verhaeghe became the fifth former Maverick to make his NHL debut Thursday, Oct. 3 when he made the Tampa Bay Lightning's opening night roster and appeared against the Florida Panthers. Verhaeghe is the Mavs all-time leader in points per game at 1.56.

Affiliation Renewed

The Mavericks renewed their NHL affiliation with the Calgary Flames and their AHL affiliate, the Stockton Heat. The one-year renewal makes this the third year of the agreement, making the Flames the longest tenured NHL affiliate in Mavs history.

AHL Assignments

The Mavericks currently have three players under AHL contracts on the roster. Defensemen Zach Osburn and Terrance Amorosa and forward Mitch Hults are all on assignment from the Stockton Heat.

At the Next Level

The Mavericks also currently have two players recalled to the American Hockey League. Goaltender Nick Schneider, who spent time in training camp with the Mavericks, is currently with the Stockton Heat and defenseman Cliff Watson is currently on loan with the Chicago Wolves.

The Mavericks now face division rival Tulsa Oilers at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena on Friday, October 18. It's a First Watch Family Four-Pack game. Get four tickets, four drinks, four hot dogs and a buy-one-get-one offer from First Watch. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

