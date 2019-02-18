Walleye Travel to KC for Two
February 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
Overall Record: 30-13-4-3, 2nd Central Division
Current Streak: 1 Win
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
February 15 at Cincinnati (2-1 Loss)
February 16 vs. Cincinnati at (5-2 Loss)
February 17 vs. Kalamazoo (5-3 Win)
THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)
February 20 at Kansas City at 8:05 p.m. (7:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)
February 22 at Kansas City at 8:05 p.m. (7:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)
WALLEYE WEEKLY SCHEDULE
Monday, February 18 - No Practice
Tuesday, February 19 - Practice TBA in Kansas City
Wednesday, February 20 - Game at Kansas City at 8:05 p.m.
Thursday, February 21 - Practice TBA in Kansas City
Friday, February 22 - Game at Kansas City at 8:05 p.m.
Saturday, February 23 - No Practice
Sunday, February 24 - No Practice
UPCOMIING WALLEYE HOME GAMES
March 1 vs Wheeling @ 7:15 p.m. | Polish Heritage Pregame Party
March 2 vs Fort Wayne @ 7:15 p.m. | Nickelodeon Weekend | Specialty Jerseys
March 3 vs Indy @ 5:15 p.m. | Nickelodeon Weekend | Specialty Jerseys | Postgame Open Skate with Players
For the latest news on the Toledo Walleye visit www.toledowalleye.com
WALLEYE NOTES
Sadowy hat trick highlights weekend: After dropping back to back game against Cincinnati on Friday and Saturday, Toledo rebounded by beating the Kalamazoo Wings 5-3 Sunday evening. Dylan Sadowy led the way for Toledo on Sunday by scoring the first three goals of the game for the first Walleye hat trick of this year by a Walleye player. It is also the first three goal game since February 10, 2018 against Kansas City (Connor Crisp).
Sellout run hits 20: With crowds of 8,203 on Saturday and 7,779 on Sunday, the Walleye continue to fill the Huntington Center past capacity. An official sellout is 7,431 but Toledo is averaging 7,715 on the season with 20 standing room only crowds over 25 home games. Toledo set a record last year with 28 sellouts in 36 home contests and has posted a standing room only number in five straight games.
Mr. Victory: All goaltender Pat Nagle does is pick up wins for the Toledo after collecting another this past weekend, his 17th on the season. He currently ranks tied for third in wins by any ECHL goaltender this season. Over two seasons between the pipes for the Walleye, Nagle has a regular season record of 54-14-2.
New foe: The Walleye head to Missouri this week to take on the Kansas City Mavericks for the first time this year with games on Wednesday and Friday. Toledo is 4-3-2 this year against teams from the Mountain Division with the Mavericks sitting fourth in that division. The two teams will meet one more time after this week when Kansas City comes to Toledo on March 29.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Dylan Sadowy (3 goals - 1 assist = 4 points)
GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK
Pat Nagle (1-1-0, 2.02 GAA, .917 save %)
Walleye Weekly #19
