Stingrays Weekly Report - February 18

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays continue their current 7-game homestand this week with three more games in front of their fans at the North Charleston Coliseum. The week's action begins on Tuesday night when South Carolina hosts the Norfolk Admirals at 7:05 p.m. Despite only gaining one point during last week's action, the Stingrays are still holding on to fourth place in the ECHL's South Division, which has them solidly in playoff contention with 21 games remaining. South Carolina is just one point behind Jacksonville for third place and two back of Orlando, who is in second.

The Stingrays go up against Norfolk for the second consecutive week on Tuesday, a team they've struggled against this season. Through six contests, SC has a 2-4-0 record against the Admirals. The Rays will then complete their week with a two-game series against the Florida Everblades this weekend in North Charleston. So far this season the two clubs have split four matchups, 2-2. Florida is currently leading the South Division with 75 points in the standings.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 25-21-5-0

LAST WEEK: 0-3-1-0

WEDNESDAY: NORFOLK ADMIRALS 3, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 1

(Norfolk Scope - Norfolk, VA)

An early third period goal by Chase Harrison gave the Norfolk Admirals the lead for good in a 3-1 game against the South Carolina Stingrays Wednesday night at the Norfolk Scope. Grant Besse scored in the final minute of the second for South Carolina, while goaltender Parker Milner kept his team in the game with a 37-save performance that included a few highlight reel stops during the third period.

FRIDAY: NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS 3, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 2 OT

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Zach O'Brien's wrist shot 59 seconds into overtime gave the Newfoundland Growlers a 3-2 win over the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Forwards Patrick Gaul and Tad Kozun scored in the loss for the Stingrays, who picked up one point and continue to hold second place in the ECHL's South Division with 55 points on the season. Goaltender Parker Milner made his eighth straight start for South Carolina and turned aside 34 saves to keep his team in the contest before allowing the overtime winner.

SATURDAY: JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN 3, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 2

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Everett Clark knocked home a rebound late in the third period to break an even score and give the Jacksonville Icemen a 3-2 win over the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Stingrays got goals from defender Vinny Muto and forward Andrew Cherniwchan in the loss, while forward Grant Besse added two assists and goaltender Parker Milner started his ninth straight game and stopped 26 shots.

SUNDAY: ATLANTA GLADIATORS 4, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 2

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Three third period goals gave the Atlanta Gladiators a 4-2 win over the South Carolina Stingrays at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday afternoon. After re-signing with the team on Friday, goaltender Jeff Jakaitis turned aside 41 shots in his first start since April 7. Forward Grant Besse and defender Mike Chen had the goals for South Carolina in the loss.

THIS WEEK

Tuesday, February 19 - vs. Norfolk Admirals, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Friday, February 22 - vs. Florida Everblades, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Saturday, February 23 - vs. Florida Everblades, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 22 - Grant Besse

Assists: 29 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Points: 48 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Plus/Minus: Plus-9 - Kevin McKernan

Penalty Minutes: 91 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Shots On Goal: 174 - Grant Besse

Wins: 11 - Parker Milner

Goals Against Average: 2.85 - Adam Morrison

Save Percentage: 0.912 - Parker Milner

BESSE KICKING THINGS INTO HIGH GEAR

Forward Grant Besse has scored goals in nine of his last 12 games over the last month dating back to Jan. 19. Last week Besse had five points in the Stingrays' four games on two goals and three assists. The Plymouth, Minn. native's 22 goals this season lead the team and are 10th-most in the ECHL.

JAKAITIS RETURNS

Goaltender Jeff Jakaitis returned to action for the first time this season Sunday afternoon after signing with the Stingrays on Friday. He lived up to the hype with 41 saves in a losing effort against Atlanta. The 35-year-old has now played in 232 ECHL games during his excellent professional career.

SPECIAL TEAMS THRIVING AT HOME

The Stingrays have done very well on special teams this season inside the North Charleston Coliseum. SC leads the league with a home penalty killing percentage of 90% and also has a home power play percentage of 22.2% which is second in the ECHL.

