Sides Hat Trick Leads Mavs to 5-2 Win against Grizzlies

February 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - Kansas City Mavericks Forward Joey Sides scored three goals for a hat trick Monday afternoon against the Utah Grizzlies in a 5-2 Kansas City victory. The Mavericks also got a 33 save performance from goaltender Mason McDonald while forward David Dziurzynski, Rocco Carzo and defenseman Cliff Watson picked up two assists each in the game.

Joey Sides opened up the scoring on the power play for Kansas City, netting the first goal of the game at the 11:13 mark of the first period. David Dziurzynski and Rocco Carzo were credited with assists on the opening score. Darian Dziurzynski doubled the Mavericks lead to 2-0 with 2:52 left in the opening period. Cliff Watson was given the lone assist on the goal. The Mavericks outshot the Grizzlies 13-10 in the period.

Caleb Herbert halved the Mavericks lead just over seven minutes into the second period. Nolan De Jong and Josh Dickinson assisted on the goal. The goal broke an 87-minute shutout streak by Mavericks goaltender Mason McDonald. Greg Betzold put the Mavs back in front by two with a goal in his third straight game with 6:50 left in the second. Jared VanWormer picked up on assist on the goal. De Jong cut the Mavericks lead to 3-2 on a 5-on-3 power play on a goal assisted by Dickinson and Taylor Richart.

The Mavericks took the game over in the third period, as Sides netted his second and third goals of the game for his first hat trick of the season. David Dziurzynski and Cliff Watson got their second assists of the game on Sides' second goal, while the third came unassisted.

McDonald finished the afternoon with 33 saves on 35 shots. Kansas City scored two power play goals in the game, finishing two-for-six with a man advantage.

The Mavericks went 2-0-1-0 against the Grizzlies on the weekend, picking up five of a possible six points and gained four points on the Grizzlies in the Mountain Division playoff race and now sit 11 points back of first place in the division with two games at hand over Utah.

The Mavericks now return home for a six-game home stand, kicking things off against the Toledo Walleye on Wednesday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Faceoff against Toledo is 7:05 p.m. at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.

